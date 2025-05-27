GTA 3 Definitive Edition to join PS Plus free games next month

GTA 3 is still considered one of the best Grand Theft Auto titles, and PlayStation gamers will soon experience its Definitive Edition. According to a recent blog post by PlayStation on May 27, 2025, the title will join the list of PS Plus free games. This implies that both PS4 and PS5 gamers, who are subscribed to either PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium memberships, will be able to access it.
Read on to learn more about the latest addition to PS Plus free games, like the GTA 3 Definitive Edition.
PS Plus to get GTA 3 Definitive Edition as a free game, along with other titles: Report
As seen in the aforementioned post, PlayStation announced the upcoming Days of Play 2025. The blog post reveals the list of games added to the premium PS Plus tiers, including the GTA 3 Definitive Edition.
Here’s a complete list of titles coming to PS Plus free games for Extra and Premium members, along with their release dates:
PS Plus Extra & Premium/Deluxe:
- Another Crab’s Treasure (PS5) – May 29, 2025
- Skull and Bones (PS5) – June 2, 2025
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (PS4, PS5) – June 4, 2025
- Grand Theft Auto 3 (PS4, PS5) – June 10, 2025
PS Plus Premium or Deluxe:
- Myst (PS4, PS5) – June 5, 2025
- Riven (PS4, PS5) – June 5, 2025
Game Trials (PS Plus Premium/Deluxe):
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (PS4, PS5) – May 28, 2025
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5) – May 28, 2025
PS Plus Essential:
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PS4, PS5) – May 28, 2025
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS4, PS5) – June 3, 2025
- Alone in the Dark (PS5) – June 3, 2025
- NBA 2K25 (PS4, PS5) – June 3, 2025
The GTA 3 Definitive Edition incorporates certain improvements over the classic version, including the addition of the Weapon Wheel. It’s recommended to check the Grand Theft Auto 3 Trophy guide to collect all the trophies on PS4 and PS5 consoles.
Also check: Will GTA 6 have actor Ryan Gosling