There hasn't been a lot of competition in the genre that GTA 5 and GTA Online find themselves in of late. That said, MindsEye, an upcoming title from a new studio (led by former Rockstar Games producer Leslie Benzies), is gearing up for launch in a few days. It has many similar elements, and could be a fun option for gamers as they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, when it comes to competition, it may not be up for the challenge right away. In this article, we will look at five reasons why MindsEye might not be able to compete with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why MindsEye may not be able to compete with GTA 5 and GTA Online

1) Grand Theft Auto is an established brand

GTA 5 is the best-selling Grand Theft Auto title (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to an established brand versus a newcomer, it goes without saying that the former is at better odds to succeed. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been around since 1997, and GTA 5 is its best-selling entry, having sold more than 215 million units so far.

On the other hand, MindsEye comes from a new studio, Build a Rocket Boy. Even if it turns out to be great, building trust takes time, which is why the game may not give Grand Theft Auto 5, and its multiplayer, GTA Online, much competition.

2) Grand Theft Auto Online already has tons of content

MindsEye's single-player campaign looks pretty interesting from everything showcased so far. It delves into futuristic sci-fi themes, and the gameplay style can intrigue Grand Theft Auto fans.

MindsEye might get post-launch support, as that is common in modern video games, but GTA Online already has tons of content in 2025. A Summer DLC is expected to arrive in a few weeks from the time of writing as well. Grand Theft Auto 6 will also be out in a year, which could make things tougher for the Build A Rocket Boy title.

3) Previews have allegedly not been too great

Reports from MindsEye's previews have been shared in recent days, and they seem to suggest that it might be a bit rough around the edges in some aspects.

This, if true, could drive gamers towards taking a skeptical approach to MindsEye, which certainly wouldn't help in it competing with juggernauts like GTA 5 and GTA Online.

4) GTA 5 is cheaper on many platforms

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online pricing on PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

MindsEye will cost $60 on all platforms, which is a great move. Many gamers are getting concerned over the increasing pricing norms, and worry that it may even touch $80 in the near future.

That said, GTA 5 is also pretty affordable in 2025. For instance, GTA 5 Enhanced, the recently released PC port with exclusive features, costs just $30. GTA Online is available on PS5 for just $20 as a standalone entry. This gives the Rockstar title a better shot at grabbing the attention of anyone looking for a third-person, combat-based, open-world video game.

5) GTA 5 is even available on Last-Gen consoles

MindsEye, understandably, is only launching on Current-Gen consoles, that is PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. However, not only are GTA 5 and GTA Online available on all those platforms, but PS4 and Xbox One too.

In a nutshell, it has a wider audience to cater to, and hence, is unlikely to fall behind MindsEye in terms of popularity.

