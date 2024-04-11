How to initiate Export Mixed Goods Missions in GTA Online? (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

Export Mixed Goods Missions in GTA Online are a good way to make some money without having to register as a CEO or MC President. However, you still need to fulfill some requirements before you can initiate these missions and earn cash in the game. The Export Mixed Goods missions became available in the online multiplayer mode with The Criminal Enterprises update.

To start them, you will first need to own at least one warehouse and an office, and must have sourced special cargo via the warehouse staff at least once. After you fulfill these conditions, you will need to talk to your assistant at the office and initiate the Export Mixed Goods mission.

This article will shed more light on these missions and what you need to do to complete them in GTA Online.

The Export Mixed Goods missions are rather straightforward in GTA Online

As mentioned before, you can initiate the Export Mixed Goods missions in GTA Online after talking to your assistant at the office. Once you do this, you will need to exit the property and wait for her call. The assistant will inform you of a Flatbed parked outside your warehouse packed with items that need to be shipped.

You will need to drive off to the warehouse location and enter the flatbed to continue the mission. The goal is quite simple: reach the destination and drop the cargo before the timer runs out. However, you will face rival gang members attacking your vehicle in waves. Note that you will need to defend it or risk the cargo blowing up.

If this happens, you'll fail the mission and enter a cooldown period. On top of gangs, sometimes the police also ambush as you instantly get three wanted starts. You will need to lose the cops before the cargo can be unloaded.

Once you reach the destination without any issues, a small cutscene will play out and then you will be rewarded with cash and RP. With the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, you will get 2x cash and RP for completing the Export Mixed Goods missions in GTA Online.

This is quite amazing since normally, this mission only gives around $50,000. The ongoing bonus will make the Export Mixed Goods missions lucrative for everyone. It is also a great way for newbies to grind for money in GTA Online.

In the meantime, you can also check out the various sales and discounts as well as the new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles that the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering.

