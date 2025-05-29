GTA Online weekly update (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

Rockstar has just released the newest GTA Online weekly update, and this time, the focus is on the CEOs and their office work. The Special Vehicle Work is now in the limelight as it’s rewarding players 3x bonuses till June 4, 2025. Moreover, the Export Mixed Goods missions are once again worth doing thanks to the double cash and RP rewards throughout the week.

Moreover, those who love racing can compete in the Random Transform Races and earn double the money this week. There’s also a special collectible to claim, along with up to 60% discounts on select vehicles in the brand-new GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update bonuses and rewards (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

3x Cash and RP:

2x Cash and RP:

Export Goods Missions

Random Transform Races

Free collectible (on purchasing any Buckingham aircraft):

Buckingham Luxe Tee

FIB Priority File:

$100,000 reward:

Sell a total of $300,000 across all owned businesses

Eligible players should still be able to claim the $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games.

Every car and vehicle to check in the latest GTA 5 Online weekly update today (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Vapid FMJ

Vapid Bullet

Pegassi Esskey

LCC Innovation

LCC Avarus

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Obey Omnis e-GT

Premium Test Ride:

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Lampadati Michelli GT

Declasse Tulip

Coil Voltic

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The Bravado Banshee GTS is still available for gamers to obtain if they haven’t already.

List of discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

Free:

El Strickler Military Rifle (Plus members only)

60% off:

Buckingham Nimbus

50% off:

Military Rifle – Gun Van

40% off:

Compact EMP Launcher – Plus benefits

30% off:

Annis Savestra

Ocelot Penetrator

Dinka Veto Classic

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Special Cargo Warehouses

Executive Offices

Executive Offices’ Modifications and Upgrades

Players can still look for LS Tags and earn extra money every day in the game.

The next GTA Online weekly update will be released next month on June 5, 2025.

