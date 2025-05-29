  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly update (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 29, 2025 10:08 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 29-June 4, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 29-June 4, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has just released the newest GTA Online weekly update, and this time, the focus is on the CEOs and their office work. The Special Vehicle Work is now in the limelight as it’s rewarding players 3x bonuses till June 4, 2025. Moreover, the Export Mixed Goods missions are once again worth doing thanks to the double cash and RP rewards throughout the week.

Moreover, those who love racing can compete in the Random Transform Races and earn double the money this week. There’s also a special collectible to claim, along with up to 60% discounts on select vehicles in the brand-new GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update bonuses and rewards (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

youtube-cover
3x Cash and RP:

2x Cash and RP:

Free collectible (on purchasing any Buckingham aircraft):

  • Buckingham Luxe Tee

FIB Priority File:

$100,000 reward:

  • Sell a total of $300,000 across all owned businesses

Eligible players should still be able to claim the $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games.

Every car and vehicle to check in the latest GTA 5 Online weekly update today (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

youtube-cover
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Vapid FMJ
  • Vapid Bullet
  • Pegassi Esskey
  • LCC Innovation
  • LCC Avarus

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

  • Obey Omnis e-GT

Premium Test Ride:

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The Bravado Banshee GTS is still available for gamers to obtain if they haven’t already.

List of discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

youtube-cover
Free:

60% off:

  • Buckingham Nimbus

50% off:

40% off:

  • Compact EMP Launcher – Plus benefits

30% off:

  • Annis Savestra
  • Ocelot Penetrator
  • Dinka Veto Classic
  • Buckingham Swift Deluxe
  • Buckingham Luxor Deluxe
  • Special Cargo Warehouses
  • Executive Offices
  • Executive Offices’ Modifications and Upgrades

Players can still look for LS Tags and earn extra money every day in the game.

The next GTA Online weekly update will be released next month on June 5, 2025.

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

