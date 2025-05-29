GTA Online weekly update (May 29 – June 4, 2025)

Rockstar has just released the newest GTA Online weekly update, and this time, the focus is on the CEOs and their office work. The Special Vehicle Work is now in the limelight as it’s rewarding players 3x bonuses till June 4, 2025. Moreover, the Export Mixed Goods missions are once again worth doing thanks to the double cash and RP rewards throughout the week.
Moreover, those who love racing can compete in the Random Transform Races and earn double the money this week. There’s also a special collectible to claim, along with up to 60% discounts on select vehicles in the brand-new GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update bonuses and rewards (May 29 – June 4, 2025)
3x Cash and RP:
2x Cash and RP:
- Export Goods Missions
- Random Transform Races
Free collectible (on purchasing any Buckingham aircraft):
- Buckingham Luxe Tee
FIB Priority File:
$100,000 reward:
- Sell a total of $300,000 across all owned businesses
Eligible players should still be able to claim the $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games.
Every car and vehicle to check in the latest GTA 5 Online weekly update today (May 29 – June 4, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Vapid FMJ
- Vapid Bullet
- Pegassi Esskey
- LCC Innovation
- LCC Avarus
Luxury Autos Showroom:
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
- Obey Omnis e-GT
Premium Test Ride:
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Declasse Tulip
- Coil Voltic
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Pegassi Ignus (The McTony Robbery)
- Pegassi Infernus Classic (The Podium Robbery)
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (The Gangbanger Robbery)
The Bravado Banshee GTS is still available for gamers to obtain if they haven’t already.
List of discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 29 – June 4, 2025)
Free:
- El Strickler Military Rifle (Plus members only)
60% off:
- Buckingham Nimbus
50% off:
- Military Rifle – Gun Van
40% off:
- Compact EMP Launcher – Plus benefits
30% off:
- Annis Savestra
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Dinka Veto Classic
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- Executive Offices
- Executive Offices’ Modifications and Upgrades
Players can still look for LS Tags and earn extra money every day in the game.
The next GTA Online weekly update will be released next month on June 5, 2025.