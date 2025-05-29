GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races: All you need to know

GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races are currently trending on the internet, and for good reason. Rockstar Games recently released a new weekly update for the online multiplayer title, which mentioned 2x bonuses on Random Transform Race events till June 4, 2025. However, the developers didn’t specify exactly what they meant by Random Transform Races or how to access them in 2025.
To help confused players, this article shares everything important there is to know about GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races.
GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races: Everything important to know
GTA Online Random Transform Races debuted in Los Santos on April 10, 2024, so these are relatively new compared to the other Transform Races in the game. Here are a few important details about them to know in 2025:
1) GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races: What exactly are these?
As stated earlier, there’s no official race event called Random Transform Race in the game. Rockstar Games has used an unofficial name for the new types of Transform Races they added last year:
- Known Unknown
- Unknown Unknown
Both of these Transform Race events switch players’ vehicles at every checkpoint, making it one of the most unique types of race events in the entire game. Here are some vehicles that commonly appear in these races:
- Thruster
- Deluxo
- Tezeract
- Vagner
- Parachute
- Oppressor
- Molotok
- Seashark
- Havok
- Mallard
- Besra
2) How to start Random Transform Races in GTA 5 Online
GTA Online Random Transform Races can be started by following these steps:
- Open the Pause/Options menu.
- Navigate to "Online."
- Select the "Jobs" option.
- Go to "Play Jobs."
- Choose the "Rockstar Created" option.
- Go to "Races."
- Scroll and select any of the listed "Known Unknown" or "Unknown Unknown" events.
3) List of all GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races available so far
As of May 29, 2025, there are a total of seven Random Transform Races in GTA 5 Online:
- Unknown Unknowns – Skyscraping
- Unknown Unknowns - Need a Jump?
- Unknown Unknowns - Gassed Up
- Known Unknowns - Highs and Lows
- Known Unknowns - Hayday, Hayday
- Known Unknowns - Full Metal Jackass
- Known Unknowns – Clustercluck
One should note that all of them are eligible for double bonuses as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.
4) GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races payout
Players can earn about $5,000-$10,000 per race; however, since the double bonuses are in effect, one can earn about $10,000-$20,000. The exact amount may vary depending on the number of participants in the race as well as your finishing position.
