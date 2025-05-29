How to get free Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA 5 Online update (May 29 - June 4, 2025)

A new GTA 5 Online weekly update was recently released, bringing the Obey Omnis e-GT back into the limelight. Players can now acquire this electric sports saloon for free by June 4, 2025. All one has to do is participate in the LSCM Series and finish in the top five positions for three days in a row. While the sports car is quite popular among many Grand Theft Auto fans, some may wonder if it’s even worth getting.
Let’s quickly learn a few important things about the Obey Omnis e-GT before you decide whether to get it in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (May 29 - June 4, 2025)
The GTA Online Obey Omnis e-GT made its debut in Los Santos in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC update — the same one that added the Export Mixed Goods in GTA 5 Online. The electric car is known for its resemblance to the 2020 Audi e-tron GT. Powered by two electric motors in an AWD layout, it possesses a top speed of 93.05 mph (149.75 km/h) as per the in-game files.
However, the electric vehicle is much faster than that. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the Omnis e-GT can go up to a maximum speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.431. While its performance is only decent, the vehicle is actually one of the best ones in its class. Here are a few in-game rides it can beat in terms of handling:
- Obey 10F
- Lampadati Corsita
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- Grotti Itali RSX
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Dinka Sugoi
- Overflod Imorgon
- Ocelot Jugular
- Ocelot Locust
Furthermore, the GTA 5 Obey Omnis e-GT is also one of the Imani Tech Vehicles, allowing owners to install defensive equipment like the Missile Lock-On Jammer.
Also check: How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)
GTA 5 Online update’s Obey Omnis e-GT: Design inspiration (May 29 - June 4, 2025)
Inspired by the Audi e-tron GT, the Obey Omnis e-GT has a very sporty design that Audi fans can appreciate. Some of its noticeable visual characteristics are:
- A small CFRP extender at the bottom
- Split lower grille
- LED-like modern headlights
Overall, it has an appealing visual appearance that likely won't go unnoticed on the streets of Los Santos.
Also check: GTA Online Special Vehicle Work
The Omnis e-GT normally costs about $1,795,000 at Legendary Motorsport, which is a lot of money. As it can currently be acquired for free in the latest GTA 5 Online update, players should try to collect it as soon as possible so they don't miss the opportunity.
Other GTA content to check this week:
- New Podium Vehicle
- GTA plus benefits this month
- Pfister Astron
- New GTA Online DLC could release on June 17, 2025, suspect fans
- Phantom Wedge GTA 5
- GTA 3 Definitive Edition to join PS Plus free games next month