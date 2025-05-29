GTA Online Podium Vehicle (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

The latest weekly update is currently live in Los Santos, allowing players to collect a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle. This time, it’s an SUV that looks like a Porsche Macan – the Pfister Astron. The vehicle usually costs over $1.5 million from Legendary Motorsport. However, it is completely free to obtain as this week’s Podium Car. One just needs to get lucky at The Lucky Wheel by June 4, 2025.

This isn’t a new SUV, and some may wonder if it’s even worth getting after all these years. This article shares a few important details about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, including its performance.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Exploring its design and performance (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update released by Rockstar Games features the Pfister Astron as the latest Podium Vehicle. Apart from a strong resemblance to the Porsche Macan (9FB), it is seemingly inspired by the 2015-2018 Cayenne (92A) as well.

Overall, it has a rounded, tall profile with the following characteristics:

Rounded headlights

Plastic detailing through its doors

Distinctive tail light assembly

Plastic covering the engine under the hood

What makes its visual appearances especially appealing is the front bumper customization options, with the help of which players can install multiple working fog lights.

In terms of performance, the Pfister Astron is powered by a V-shaped engine with a seven-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to tester Broughy1322, the Astron can hit a maximum speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and takes 1:05.999 to complete a lap on average.

Should you collect it as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle?

The Pfister Astron is considered a highly impressive SUV. In fact, it is one of the top five fastest sports utility vehicles in the entire game. This makes it extremely useful when tackling situations where speed matters. Moreover, it handles well, making this SUV a must-own vehicle.

Since it is currently free as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle, players should consider getting it by June 4, 2025.

Rockstar will release another Podium Car on June 5, 2025.

