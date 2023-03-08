GTA Online Special Vehicle Work in 2023 - A beginner's guide

GTA Online has a plethora of missions and gameplay options that are concealed from players' direct perception. While most of these missions are overlooked, some are so deep within the menus that they can be readily missed, even when they are right before players' eyes.

The Special Vehicle Work series of missions is an example. Rockstar Games added these missions to the game as part of the Import/Export DLC update on December 13, 2016. They have been an essential part of the CEO Office business ever since.

This article provides a brief guide on how to start the Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online and what their benefits are in 2023.

Things to know about starting the Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online

As the name implies, Special Vehicles Work is distinct from other vehicle-related missions in GTA Online. This series of missions can be accessed from the SecuroServ network within the CEO Office. However, unlike the Special Cargo and Vehicle Cargo missions, they must be unlocked before you can play them.

As is customary, you must first purchase and set up a CEO Office. If you do not already have an office, you can buy one from the Dynasty 8 Executive website. GTA Online offers four purchasable offices, with starting prices ranging from $1,000,000 to $4,000,000.

Once everything is in place, you can register as a CEO and access the tasks from the office computer. Special Vehicle Work offers the following six missions:

Escape Escort Breakdown Recovery Cleanup Op Asset Seizure Firewall Protection Coast Guard Duty End of Transmission Arms Embargo

Each one requires a set number of Vehicle Cargo Missions to be completed to unlock them. Although you can access them from level 1, you must complete four Vehicle Cargo Missions to unlock the first Special Vehicle Work.

Listed below are the Vehicle Cargo Missions required to access all Special Vehicle Works missions:

Escape Escort - Four Vehicle Cargo Missions Breakdown Recovery - Eight Vehicle Cargo Missions Cleanup Op - 12 Vehicle Cargo Missions Asset Seizure - 16 Vehicle Cargo Missions Firewall Protection - 20 Vehicle Cargo Missions Coast Guard Duty - 24 Vehicle Cargo Missions End of Transmission - 28 Vehicle Cargo Missions Arms Embargo - 32 Vehicle Cargo Missions

While other CEO Office missions can be completed solo, you must have two to four players under your organization in order to initiate Special Vehicle Work missions.

Each mission is linked to a specific duty and spawns a specific group of enemies. During these missions, you will have to face the Los Santos Police Department, the Los Santos Vagos gang, The Lost MC group, Kkangpae Korean Mob, Merryweather Security, and the US Military.

The Special Vehicle Works missions are relatively easy. With the appropriate combat and vehicle equipment, you can complete them in under 15 minutes.

Skills and experience also come in handy. However, you must be mindful of your enemies. GTA Online NPCs are notorious as aimbots, and Merryweather Security and the US Military are more hostile than others.

Although Special Vehicle Work missions provide cash and RP for completion, the amount varies depending on the duration of the mission and the number of players. However, each mission unlocks the trade price for vehicles that are used during the mission.

