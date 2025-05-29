GTA+ benefits and bonuses (May 29-June 16, 2025)

A brand new set of GTA+ (or Plus) benefits for May-June 2025 is now available, and it’s all about handling CEO businesses in Los Santos this time. The subscribers can now claim a Fathom FR36 for free, along with other monthly rewards. However, players must own a CEO office to fully take advantage of this month’s bonuses, and those who don’t have one can get it at a staggering 50% discount.

It’s worth noting that the Plus membership is available for a monthly fee of $7.99 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC (Enhanced) versions. Those who are currently not subscribers can also claim the new benefits by purchasing the membership by June 16, 2025.

Let’s quickly take a look at everything new in the latest GTA+ benefits and bonuses for May-June 2025.

New GTA+ (or Plus) bonuses and benefits for May-June 2025: Free Fathom FR36, 3x bonuses, and more

The newly released GTA Online weekly update has added the new GTA+ benefits for the members to enjoy. Among the many perks available for them this time, the Fathom FR36 is a free vehicle. This two-door sports coupe looks like an Infiniti G35 (3rd generation). In terms of speed, it can go up to a maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.214.

By June 16, 2025, the Plus subscribers can claim the free vehicle from either The Vinewood Car Club or the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Moreover, the new GTA Plus benefits for May-June 2025 also include the following free paints:

Anodized Champagne Pearl Chameleon Paint

Anodized Champagne Pearl Wheel Paint

Furthermore, the latest GTA+ bonuses also allow the subscribers to earn more money by playing the following activities in the game:

3x money and RP on VIP Work and Challenges

2x money and RP on Special Cargo Sell Missions (not to be confused with Special Vehicle Work)

The new benefits of GTA Plus also include a 40% discount on the following special vehicles:

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

MTL Wastelander

Karin Technical Aqua

Jobuilt Phantom Wedge

Imponte Ruiner 2000

Coil Rocket Voltic

Brute Armored Boxville

BF Ramp Buggy

As usual, there’s free clothing this month too as part of the membership benefits:

Strapz Patterned Sweatshirt

Strapz Patterned Jeans

GTA Plus benefits for May-June 2025 at The Vinewood Car Club

As always, there’s a special collection of vehicles that the subscribers can claim at a 20% discount this time too:

Imponte Deluxo

Bravado Buffalo STX

Overflod Entity MT

Pegassi Toros

Ubermacht Cypher

Lampadati Corsita

Lampadati Komoda

Ocelot Stromberg

Pegassi Tezeract

Keep in mind Rockstar will release another set of GTA Plus benefits next month on June 17, 2025.

