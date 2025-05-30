5 things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce this year's GTA Online Summer DLC. As per previous trends, since the current GTA+ cycle will last through a Monday, fans expect the DLC's arrival the next day. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but we can still speculate what might be a part of this possible content update.
With that said, here are five things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.
Note - This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Michael De Santa and 4 other things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025
1) New missions
Major GTA Online DLCs generally add new missions. So, we can expect to see more such missions if there is a Summer DLC this year as well. They can either be added as part of a standalone narrative, like in June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries, or a business, like in June 2024's Bottom Dollar Bounties.
It has also been a long time since we got a new heist (December 2020's The Cayo Perico Heist was the last proper heist to be introduced). Hence, instead of these options, we can also expect to possibly see a fresh heist be added with the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.
2) New vehicles
The addition of new vehicles has been a staple with major GTA Online DLCs, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that happen again. While there is no shortage of vehicles currently, it's always good to have new options.
The Bravado Banshee GTS, as well as the plethora of purchasable police cars added with the last few DLCs, have all been neat additions. So, Rockstar Games should continue adding more of such rides with potential future content updates to keep players entertained.
3) Michael De Santa
Michael De Santa is one-third of the iconic protagonist trio in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. The other two, Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, have already appeared in the multiplayer. What is surprising is that Michael, arguably the most popular of the bunch, has yet to make an appearance.
Fans keep expecting him to show up whenever a new DLC is around the corner, and although that hasn't happened yet, it always seems to be a possibility. In fact, Rockstar can tie him into whatever missions may be added with the potential GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.
4) GTA 6 teaser
GTA 6 trailer 2 (as well as screenshots) came out only a few weeks ago, so it is unlikely to expect more promotional material anytime soon. However, Rockstar Games can keep the hype going by having a side character appear in GTA Online for a limited time in the next DLC.
That would be a great teaser for the much-anticipated title, which is now scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026. Characters, vehicles, weapon liveries, clothing items, or other items themed around Vice City or Leonida could also act as fun teasers for the next Grand Theft Auto installment.
Also check: GTA 6 trailer 2 gets a PS2 makeover
5) New weapons
Like vehicles, weapons are often added with major GTA Online DLCs. Although the quantity is limited, we have seen new ones added with the last few content updates.
So, if Rockstar drops a GTA Online Summer DLC, we expect to see a couple of new weapons in it, either at launch or later on as part of the drip-feed content.
Check out more related content:
- New GTA Online Summer DLC could release on June 17, 2025, suspect fans
- GTA Online Random Transform Races
- GTA Plus for June 2025
- Fathom FR36
- Export Mixed Goods GTA
- GTA Online Special Vehicle Work
- 5 crazy rumors about GTA 6 that are highly unlikely to be true
- How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)
- How to get free Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA 5 Online update (May 29 - June 4, 2025)