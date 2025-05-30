5 things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce this year's GTA Online Summer DLC. As per previous trends, since the current GTA+ cycle will last through a Monday, fans expect the DLC's arrival the next day. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but we can still speculate what might be a part of this possible content update.

Ad

With that said, here are five things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Michael De Santa and 4 other things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025

1) New missions

Ad

Trending

Major GTA Online DLCs generally add new missions. So, we can expect to see more such missions if there is a Summer DLC this year as well. They can either be added as part of a standalone narrative, like in June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries, or a business, like in June 2024's Bottom Dollar Bounties.

It has also been a long time since we got a new heist (December 2020's The Cayo Perico Heist was the last proper heist to be introduced). Hence, instead of these options, we can also expect to possibly see a fresh heist be added with the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.

Ad

2) New vehicles

Bravado Banshee GTS was added with the last major DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The addition of new vehicles has been a staple with major GTA Online DLCs, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that happen again. While there is no shortage of vehicles currently, it's always good to have new options.

Ad

The Bravado Banshee GTS, as well as the plethora of purchasable police cars added with the last few DLCs, have all been neat additions. So, Rockstar Games should continue adding more of such rides with potential future content updates to keep players entertained.

3) Michael De Santa

Rockstar should have Michael appear in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael De Santa is one-third of the iconic protagonist trio in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. The other two, Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, have already appeared in the multiplayer. What is surprising is that Michael, arguably the most popular of the bunch, has yet to make an appearance.

Ad

Fans keep expecting him to show up whenever a new DLC is around the corner, and although that hasn't happened yet, it always seems to be a possibility. In fact, Rockstar can tie him into whatever missions may be added with the potential GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.

4) GTA 6 teaser

Interacting with a GTA 6 character in the potential GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 could be quite fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 trailer 2 (as well as screenshots) came out only a few weeks ago, so it is unlikely to expect more promotional material anytime soon. However, Rockstar Games can keep the hype going by having a side character appear in GTA Online for a limited time in the next DLC.

Ad

That would be a great teaser for the much-anticipated title, which is now scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026. Characters, vehicles, weapon liveries, clothing items, or other items themed around Vice City or Leonida could also act as fun teasers for the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Also check: GTA 6 trailer 2 gets a PS2 makeover

5) New weapons

We can expect to see new weapons in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like vehicles, weapons are often added with major GTA Online DLCs. Although the quantity is limited, we have seen new ones added with the last few content updates.

Ad

So, if Rockstar drops a GTA Online Summer DLC, we expect to see a couple of new weapons in it, either at launch or later on as part of the drip-feed content.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More