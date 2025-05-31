This GTA Online money glitch 2025 apparently gives $250,000 every time

A new GTA Online money glitch seems to have surfaced online, through which players can apparently earn a few hundred thousand dollars in-game with every use. Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer is no stranger to money glitches. In fact, countless have been discovered over the years, letting players earn loads of cash by following certain instructions

The GTA Online money glitch in question has been put forward by a YouTuber who goes by the moniker, Obese Giraffe. It appears to involve the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, a custom Job playlist with three Contact Missions, and a controller, and allegedly pays $250,000 upon every successful execution.

GTA Online money glitch 2025 involving Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and some Contact Missions allegedly pays $250,000 each time

The video above by Obese Giraffe explains in detail how this GTA Online money glitch supposedly works. According to them, the glitch can only be carried out by a character who hasn't played the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and Project Overthrow missions (from June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC) ever before. For those who have played the jobs, the YouTuber suggests making a second character to meet these requirements.

Once such a character is available, the player needs to bookmark a custom playlist provided by the YouTuber, featuring Shock & Awe (last mission from the Project Overthrow campaign), and two other Contact Missions. They should then go to the yellow V icon on the map and press the prompt button to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. However, players must access the custom playlist in the pause menu at that moment and start those missions instead.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid plays a part in this GTA Online money glitch (Image via Rockstar Games)

This, according to the video, should zoom out the game into the clouds, at which point players have to press right on their controller's D-Pad. This should start Slush Fund (first mission in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign). If things have been done correctly, the mission name should read Slush Fund Part 1 of 2, and the character should have a military outfit on.

Upon completing this mission, there should be a black screen during which players need to spam the O button (if using a PlayStation controller) or the B button (if using an Xbox controller) until a notification pops up.

Obese Giraffe instructs players to confirm that notification, and then wait for a phone call from Charlie Reed in freemode, post which they will allegedly receive a payment of $250,000. To use this GTA Online money glitch again, players need to save the amount in the character's bank account, delete that character, and repeat the steps.

While this glitch seems pretty intriguing, it should be noted that using money glitches as such isn't entirely risk-free. Rockstar Games often patches them via background updates, and those using them can have their account suspended or assets reset. Thankfully, there are several legitimate ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online in 2025, and it is best to stick to them.

