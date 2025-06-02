5 fastest cars in GTA Online (fully upgraded) in 2025

Players often look for the fastest fully upgraded cars in the GTA Online, and for good reason. Upgrading a vehicle with certain performance mods makes a difference in its top speed and acceleration. Those who care about speed must pick something that can go really fast, which is necessary for completing most in-game missions or getting far away from the chaotic situations in a public lobby.
It’s 2025, and many new rides debuted in the past few years. Let’s look at five of the fastest cars in GTA Online (fully upgraded) that motorheads should know about.
Note: The list below is ranked according to the vehicle's top speeds after getting fully upgraded. Moreover, it doesn’t contain any HSW vehicles so as to keep it valuable for all players.
Fastest cars in GTA 5 Online (fully upgraded) in 2025: Banshee GTS, Vigilante, and more
5) Ocelot Pariah
Top Speed: 136 mph
The Ocelot Pariah is one of the popular sports cars in GTA Online, and one of the reasons is its resemblance to the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. Rockstar Games added it to the game in 2017 as part of the Doomsday Heist DLC update.
What makes the Pariah truly special is its performance. Powered by a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine, the Aston Martin look-alike can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:00.644.
The Pariah is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.
4) BF Weevil Custom
Top Speed: 137.50 mph
The BF Weevil Custom is a two-seater hotrod classified as a muscle car in GTA Online. It debuted in Los Santos in 2022 and seemingly took design inspiration from a VW Beetle Rat Rod.
Compared to the standard Weevil, the Weevil Custom is a beast. Not only can it go up to a maximum speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), but it can also complete one lap in just 1:05.365, making it the fastest muscle car in GTA Online as of June 2025.
While it can’t be purchased, players can cover a standard Weevil to the Weevil Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works. It will cost about $980,000.
3) Bravado Banshee GTS
Top Speed: 138 mph
The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the latest additions to the ever-growing vehicle catalog of GTA Online. Rockstar Games recently added it last year as part of the popular Agents of Sabotage DLC update. Judging by its design, it seems to be inspired by a 5th-generation SRT/Dodge Viper.
Even without any HSW upgrades, the Banshee GTS is powerful enough to reach a staggering top speed of 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:00.621. Moreover, it possesses good handling, giving players a solid grip on the road when taking corners.
The Banshee GTS can be acquired from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,989,500.
2) Annis ZR380 (Apocalypse)
Top Speed: 142 mph
The Apocalypse Annis ZR380 is one of the custom sports cars in GTA Online that can be used for Arena War. It highly resembles the real-life Nissan 350Z.
When it comes to performance, the Annis ZR380 is quite superior to other non-HSW cars in the sports category. Powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine, the ride has a top speed of 142.00 mph (228.53 km/h) and even complete one lap in 1:02.112.
Players can directly buy this version of the Annis ZR380 from the Arena War website. It will cost about $2,138,640.
1) Grotti Vigilante
Top Speed: 146.75 mph
The number one spot remains for the Grotti Vigilante. The two-seater customizable supercar is quite popular for its resemblance to the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie.
In terms of performance, the Vigilante remains unbeatable. With a full upgrade, the automobile can reach a mind-boggling top speed of 146.75 mph (236.17 km/h) without any HSW customization.
The Vigilante can be acquired from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.