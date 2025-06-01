5 genius GTA San Andreas map features that perfectly used the game's setting

The map for GTA San Andreas remains one of the best in the Grand Theft Auto series. The title was Rockstar Games' most ambitious project of the 3D Universe, as reflected by its map design. The State of San Andreas is a living, breathing, digital world that interacts with you as you progress with the storyline.
We list five genius GTA San Andreas map features that perfectly suit the gameplay.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 features of the GTA San Andreas map that make the gameplay interesting
1) The map is square
Rockstar Games made the GTA San Andreas map square, and it features interesting things in all directions. One of the advantages of having such a map is that you can follow different routes to move from a particular location to another. There are also three different cities and several small towns you can visit.
Each city is located in a different direction, and the square design allows you to explore other areas of the map while travelling between them.
2) Area 69 having rare things
Area 69 and its surrounding areas remain a mystery in GTA San Andreas. It is an underground government research facility located in the middle of a desert. The area is heavily guarded by the military, which bars you from entering it. This has raised the curiosity to discover what the area is hiding.
Fortunately, Rockstar allows you to infiltrate the facility during the Black Project mission. You can find things such as a Jetpack, Night Vision Goggles, a Minigun, and many other things that are rarely available outside.
3) Gang wars
Gang wars are one of the biggest gameplay features of GTA San Andreas. Although limited to Los Santos, Rockstar still managed to utilize that area of the map properly. Participating in gang wars not only increases your influence but also allows you to explore different places there.
This feature can help you find collectibles, hidden locations, and many other details. Moreover, the squared neighbourhoods are perfect to mark various territories.
4) The game has a great highway network
Playing GTA San Andreas is not only about missions and the storyline. You can also take a break from the chaos by going on a long drive. The map has a remarkable network of highways that pass through all major locations.
You can also find various Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas alongside the roads. Once you unlock all three major cities (Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas), take a long drive following the main highway. It passes through cities, suburbs, hills, tunnels, rivers, and many other scenic locations.
5) Four airports serve the map well
Rockstar Games added four airports in GTA San Andreas, which is more than any other title in the series to date. These airports are located in strategic locations to help you reach any corner of the map easily.
You can take a flight from Los Santos International Airport and land at the other three airbases to explore that part of the map or take part in missions. However, avoid no-fly zones when flying.
Also check out:
- 5 mini missions we want to see in GTA 6 campaign
- Is Cuba going to be a part of the GTA 6 map?
- Free GTA 5 Online download links for Android devices: Real or fake?
- 5 rumors about GTA Online 2.0 that actually hold water
- Is Cuba going to be a part of the GTA 6 map?
- Workplaces expected to face disruptions on GTA 6 release day
- 5 driving physics upgrades that GTA 6 should introduce
- 5 reasons why Rockstar should release GTA 5 on Android