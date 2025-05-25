5 rumors about GTA Online 2.0 that actually hold water

While Rockstar Games has yet to showcase the multiplayer version of GTA 6, popularly known as GTA Online 2, fans continue to anticipate the upcoming game. Recently, an X user named sixy (X/@gtasixy) shared a thread speculating on various things we could get in the upcoming game. While they shared many suggestions, Rockstar may implement some of them in the future.
This article lists five speculations about GTA Online 2 that the studio may consider.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
5 GTA Online 2 speculations that Rockstar Games may implement
1) Rockstar delayed GTA 6 for online mode
According to Sixy, Rockstar announced the GTA 6 delay to work on GTA Online 2. The studio wanted to avoid crunch and polish the game before release. The X user speculated that the developer wanted to work on the multiplayer version of the game.
It is worth noting that Rockstar released GTA Online two weeks after GTA 5 and Red Dead Online one month after RDR 2. The upcoming multiplayer game may also get released close to the GTA 6 release date.
2) Free to play
GTA Online 2 is also expected to be a free-to-play game similar to Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. Even though Rockstar sells the latter two games separately now, they were released as free games with their story mode counterparts.
Therefore, we can expect the same from GTA Online 2, at least for the first few years. However, Rockstar may not allow crossplay between different consoles as it is very conservative regarding its live services.
3) Rockstar may allow players to make custom gameplay
Grand Theft Auto 5 Online already allows players to make custom gameplay. You can create race missions, deathmatches, survival modes, etc., and share them with other players online. We can surely expect the same thing to return in GTA 6. Rockstar should also upgrade the Content Creator tool for the next game.
Both Director Mode and Content Creator are two of the most important tools in the current multiplayer game, and they should be revamped for GTA Online 2.
4) Inclusion of older maps
Many fans are expecting the inclusion of HD Universe Liberty City in GTA 6. Rockstar Games revealed that the female protagonist of the upcoming title was raised in Liberty City before moving to the State of Leonida. Since a cannon reference is there, the developer may include the map in the game.
However, the X user stated that Liberty City and San Andreas might return in GTA Online 2. Rockstar has yet to say anything about the latter map. But, since they both are present in the HD Universe, we may get glimpses of them in the future.
Also read: GTA 6 story mode of 45-50 hours: Rumor explored
5) Rockstar is preparing for a long-term execution
GTA 5 Online has been running for over a decade, and thousands of gamers still play it worldwide. The next iteration is also expected to have the same impact (if not better). GTA 6 is anticipated to be bigger and better than the current title. Therefore, fans expect it to be one of the top games for years.
It will be interesting to see how Rockstar implements the upcoming multiplayer game.
