Why GTA 6 Online might have clues about GTA 7

GTA 6 Online may include clues about GTA 7. Rockstar Games likes teasing its upcoming projects even before they’re officially announced. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online feature several clues about the games released after them (Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6). Therefore, the same can be expected from GTA 6 Online as well.

Ad

This article explains more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Rockstar Games may tease GTA 7 in GTA 6 Online

Ad

Trending

While GTA 6 Online has yet to be announced, we can expect it to follow in the footsteps of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. The latter is arguably the most successful project of Rockstar Games and is still making huge profits. The game has become a testing ground for the studio to tease its new projects.

For example, Rockstar teased and promoted Red Dead Redemption 2 multiple times before it was released in October 2018. Most (if not all) of the teasers are still available in the multiplayer title. Therefore, we can expect the studio to tease GTA 7 in GTA 6 Online sometime in the future.

Ad

Also read: Will GTA 6 NPCs call 911 to report crimes?

Ad

There is also a subtle hint for Grand Theft Auto 6 in GTA 5 Online. If you visit the Weazel Dorset Theater in Rockford Hills, you can find several posters named Vice - The Musical, which portrays a couple dancing in front of two police cars and a helicopter.

This is a clever hint at the upcoming game, which sees Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as the protagonists. Vice City will also be the main city in the upcoming title, cementing speculations related to the teaser.

Ad

Also read: Will GTA 6 have a 3rd playable character?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another newer clue you can find in the current multiplayer title is the Downtown Cab Co. Shirt. It has a skyline that is unavailable in any other game. Fans suspected Rockstar was teasing some buildings from the upcoming title. While this mystery has yet to be debunked, we can expect similar things about GTA 7 in GTA 6 Online.

However, considering Rockstar took around 13 years to develop Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 7 is currently out of the question. On that note, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More