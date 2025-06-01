5 biggest fan demands from a GTA 4 remaster

Grand Theft Auto fans have been asking for a GTA 4 remaster for quite some time now. The original title was released all the way back in 2008, and its gritty narrative still makes it stand out from other entries in the series. Interestingly, a reputed insider recently suggested that Rockstar Games might be working on the game's current-gen console port.

Although there is no official confirmation so far, there have often been discussions online about what one would like to see in a potential remaster. So, in this article, we will take a look at five of the biggest fan demands from a GTA 4 remaster.

Note - The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Inclusion of mission checkpoints and 4 more of the biggest fan demands from a GTA 4 remaster

1) More things to spend money on

Fans want more things to spend money on in Liberty City in a GTA 4 remaster (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are lots of ways to make money in GTA 5 Online, and lots of things to spend that on as well. Players are also able to make a lot of money in GTA 4 as they progress through the campaign, but unfortunately, there really isn't much to spend on in Liberty City.

This is something that fans have expressed they would love to see tended to in a potential remaster. Purchasable properties and even just a few new vehicles could help greatly in fixing this shortcoming.

2) Vehicle customizability

Fans want to see vehicle customizability in a GTA 4 remaster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Speaking of vehicles, fans would also like the addition of vehicle customizability in a GTA 4 remaster. The title's original port only lets players change the color of their car at a Pay 'n' Spray outlet, which, furthermore, is assigned randomly with the user having no say at all.

This was already a step back from what 2004's GTA San Andreas offered in this regard, and Grand Theft Auto 5, too, features pretty extensive vehicle customizability. So, if Rockstar Games ever decides to remaster Grand Theft Auto 4, this is an area the studio should work on.

3) Retention of the multiplayer

GTA 4's multiplayer mode was Rockstar's first attempt at a modern interactive online experience in the Grand Theft Auto series. While Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, turned out to be a lot more expansive as well as successful, the former was fun despite being simplistic.

In fact, there still seems to be a somewhat active playerbase on its PS3 and Xbox servers. This explains why fans want the multiplayer not to be left out of a potential GTA 4 remaster.

4) Mission checkpoints

GTA 4 features some really fun missions like Three Leaf Clover, Snowstorm, and Museum Piece. However, it cannot be denied that it has its fair share of frustrating ones as well, and the lack of mission checkpoints can make them even worse. Catch the Wave is perhaps the best example of this, as players have to go through a long and boring ride every time they fail this mission.

With that in mind, it is no wonder that fans are demanding the inclusion of mission checkpoints in a potential GTA 4 remaster.

5) Reintroduction of removed songs

Songs are a big part of Grand Theft Auto games, as they help establish the tone of each setting. Like most other games in the series, GTA 4 had a really good soundtrack, but Rockstar removed quite a few of the songs some years ago, likely due to licensing issues.

However, if there is ever to be a GTA 4 remaster, fans would love to see those removed songs added back, as their absence takes away from that authentic feeling of 2008's Liberty City.

