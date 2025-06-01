5 reasons why GTA 6 should bring back Niko Bellic from GTA 4

Discussions regarding GTA 6 are ongoing, leaving us around a year to speculate about things. With Rockstar Games releasing the new GTA title after 13 years, fans’ expectations are sky-high. Along with new features, the developer is expected to bring back some old characters, such as Niko Bellic from GTA 4.
This article lists five reasons Rockstar should consider bringing back Niko Bellic in GTA 6.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 reasons why Niko Bellic deserves to be a part of GTA 6
1) Links with Liberty City
There is a strong rumor that Liberty City may return in GTA 6. Rockstar revealed that Lucia Caminos used to live there before moving to Leonida. Since Niko also lives in Liberty City, the developer can make him a part of the upcoming game. Rockstar could feature him in a prequel-like story along with Lucia. The possibilities are limitless.
2) Incomplete storyline
Although GTA 4 has one of the hardest stories in the Grand Theft Auto series, Niko’s backstory feels incomplete. The finale caused him to lose one of his closest people, after which he disappeared from the series.
We still don’t know whether or not Niko managed to live the American dream that led him to the country. Therefore, Rockstar should bring him back in GTA 6 and provide an update on his whereabouts.
3) Fans still love him
While it’s been 17 years since we last met Niko Bellic, many Grand Theft Auto fans still adore and remember him. Fans have often requested that he be one of the returning characters in the series. While there are many Easter eggs in GTA Online referring to him, Rockstar has yet to bring him back physically.
Since the current multiplayer title is reaching the end of its life, the developer should consider making Niko Bellic a returning character in GTA 6.
4) He can be a great mentor
In GTA 4, Niko Bellic mostly took orders from other NPCs, considering he was a newcomer to the country. However, in GTA 6, Rockstar Games should consider making him one of the mentors and mission providers for Jason and Lucia.
While a link between Jason and Niko may seem odd, the latter could be a mission provider for the female protagonist, considering she was a resident of Liberty City. The GTA 6 campaign should have many side activities, of which Niko Bellic could provide some.
Also read: 5 mini missions we want to see in GTA 6 campaign
5) Niko can revive GTA 4’s popularity
While GTA 4 is well-known among veteran players, many new gamers remain unaware of its gameplay. However, if Rockstar Games adds Niko Bellic to GTA 6, he could make the 2008 title popular again.
Seeing the character in the new game could make newer players want to know more about his lore, eventually making GTA 4 popular among them.
