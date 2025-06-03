The Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online is something players often look for, and for good reason. There’s a daily objective that requires them to participate in it. However, the game doesn’t guide you on starting it, or tell you what it exactly is. Naturally, fans get confused and often seek answers online. Simply put, it is an Arena War game mode and can be started from the Pause Menu itself.
This article will share everything gamers must know about the Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online in 2025.
Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online: Everything you need to know
Rockstar Games added the Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online on December 18, 2018, as part of the Arena War DLC update. Let’s quickly learn how to start it:
1) How to play Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online in 2025
To start the GTA 5 Online Buzzer Beater, here’s what players can do:
- Open the Pause (Options) Menu
- Go to Online
- Select Jobs
- Choose the Play Jobs option
- Go to Rockstar Created
- Choose Arena War
- Scroll and find any of the listed Buzzer Beater games there.
2) Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online: How many variations are there?
As of June 3, 2025, there are three variations available of the Buzzer Beater Arena War game mode:
- Buzzer Beater I – It features an Apocalypse Arena setup
- Buzzer Beater II – It features a Future Shock Arena setup
- Buzzer Beater III – It features a Nightmare Arena setup
Also Check: 5 fastest cars in GTA Online fully upgraded
3) Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online: What exactly is it?
As stated earlier, it is an Arena War mode where up to 16 gamers compete against each other to win the race. Participants can be given any one of the following, depending on the theme or variation:
- Apocalypse Deathbikes
- Future Shock Deathbikes
- Nightmare Deathbikes
The objective is to survive as long as possible by using the following ways:
- Checkpoints: Collecting a checkpoint increases the time by extra seconds.
- Stunts: Performing stunts rewards a few extra seconds.
- Attack: Attacking other competitors helps in surviving.
That said, it’s worth noting that getting dismounted from the vehicle will result in a loss of a few seconds. Similarly, getting a checkpoint too late will also result in the loss of extra time. If the timer runs out, the players will be eliminated and sent to the spectator’s area. The match will continue until one player is left.
The GTA 5 Online Buzzer Beater could also be randomly removed from the game at the discretion of Rockstar Games, as they now rotate certain game modes every now and then.
Also Check: Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online