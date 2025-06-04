5 reasons to play GTA San Andreas on mobile in 2025

GTA San Andreas is one of the few Grand Theft Auto titles that is available on multiple platforms. While it was originally released on the PlayStation 2, you can now play the game on both Android and iOS mobile devices as well. The gameplay needs no special introduction, as Carl “CJ” Johnson and the other characters are very popular in pop culture.

This article lists five reasons why you should play GTA San Andreas on mobile in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 solid reasons to try GTA San Andreas on mobile in 2025

1) One of the best mobile games ever

Rockstar perfectly ported the PlayStation title to mobile devices (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas was one of the biggest video games from the PlayStation 2, and Rockstar successfully ported it to small mobile devices. The best thing is that the gameplay includes almost everything present in the original console game.

Trending

Moreover, you can play it on any screen size as long as it is available on the Play Store or the App Store for that particular device.

2) Can be played anywhere, and offline

One of the best things about mobile games is that you can play them anywhere. This portability is also available in GTA San Andreas. You can play it at home, while travelling, or anywhere you can get comfortable. Plus, the gameplay is offline, which means you can play it without an active internet connection.

The entire GTA San Andreas map can be loaded and explored offline after you download the game. Since it is a single-player title, you don’t have to worry about microtransactions as well.

3) It will keep you busy for a while

GTA San Andreas has 100 missions, which makes it one of the longest stories in the Grand Theft Auto series. Moreover, there are a plethora of side activities, collectibles, and locations to explore. If you are a mobile gamer and have nothing to play, then you should try the San Andreas mobile version.

The following are some of the activities you should try in the game:

Dating the NPC girlfriends.

Hitting the gym.

Try the different races.

Robbing houses.

4) You can choose from two different versions

Along with the original 3D game, Rockstar offers the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for both Android and iOS devices. While the gameplay is the same, it has some quality of life changes that suit new-age players. For example, the Definitive Edition has a weapon wheel and GPS navigation that comes in very handy.

Moreover, you can play the new version on mobile devices for free with an active Netflix subscription. You can download any of the versions from the respective application stores.

Also read: 5 wackiest San Andreas mods to try

5) Can be played with touch or physical controls

San Andreas mobile version has multiple input methods (Image via Rockstar Games)

The mobile version of GTA San Andreas can be played with various input methods. While the touch screen controls are the default settings, you can also connect a keyboard and mouse combo or a gamepad to your smartphone to play the game.

If you find the on-screen controls difficult to operate, you should play the game with the said external hardware. Moreover, they also remove the extra HUD icons from the screen.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More