5 reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 while waiting for GTA 6

With GTA 6's release date being months away, there are certain games you should give a try while you wait for it. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018), the latest standalone title from Rockstar Games, is one such game worth exploring. While the game is different from the GTA series, we can expect to see many aspects of RDR 2 to feature in GTA 6.
Therefore, it is best if you complete the 2018 game before the upcoming release. In this article, we list five reasons why you should play RDR 2 while waiting for GTA 6.
5 best reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 before the GTA 6 release date
1) To be prepared for the Easter eggs
The GTA 6 story mode is expected to include a few Easter eggs from RDR 2. You can already find references to Red Dead Redemption 1 in Grand Theft Auto 5, while its successor has Easter Eggs in Grand Theft Auto Online.
Therefore, to be prepared for the references, you should play and complete the 2018 title.
2) It has the greatest and longest storyline by Rockstar
The plot of RDR 2 is often touted as the greatest storyline by Rockstar to date. While we expect a new and better story in GTA 6, you should not miss exploring the story of the 2018 title.
The gameplay has six chapters and two epilogues that include 110 story missions in total. It is worth noting that many players often get emotional after completing the RDR 2 storyline.
3) To unlock all rewards
If you are a trophy/achievement hunter, then you should play RDR 2 before the GTA 6 release day. Rockstar included 51 rewards that can be unlocked on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Keep in mind that the console version of the game is from the last generation.
Nonetheless, you can unlock the rewards with backward compatibility. While the RDR 2 storyline is already long, it will take you more time to get all the rewards and achieve 100% completion. Therefore, it is best to start playing the game as soon as possible.
4) To enjoy a new multiplayer mode
If you are bored with the GTA Online gameplay, then it is time you try another multiplayer game while waiting for GTA 6. Thankfully, Rockstar offers Red Dead Online both as a standalone game and free with RDR 2.
While it is not as popular as the 2013 multiplayer title, it still has a sizable player base, and Rockstar releases new updates every week.
5) To test your PC hardware for GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto 6 is seemingly a graphics-heavy game similar to RDR 2. While the GTA 6 PC release date is yet to be announced, you should test your hardware’s compatibility with the 2018 title, especially if you use a gaming laptop.
If your Windows machine can efficiently run RDR 2 with high graphics settings, then it should be able to handle Grand Theft Auto 6. Otherwise, you should consider upgrading your hardware.
