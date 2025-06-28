GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (June 28 to July 3, 2025)

Rockstar Games regularly adds new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, and this week sees no exception. Till 2:00 am PT, July 3, 2025, Salvage Yard owners can steal three new rides as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. This time, these are manufactured by some of the popular in-game automobile manufacturers – Grotti, Obey, and Annis. One can easily earn up to $700,000 by selling them to Yusuf.
Let’s quickly learn a few things about the newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.
Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles include GT500 and Omnis e-GT (June 28 to July 3, 2025)
The recently released GTA Online weekly update has brought three classic rides back into the limelight as Salvage Yard vehicles:
1) Grotti GT500
Mission:
The Grotti GT500 is a two-seater classic sports vehicle that looks like a Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The developers added the car in 2018 as part of the Doomsday Heist DLC update.
The GT500 has a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h), which is higher than that of the Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic.
2) Annis Euros
Mission:
The Annis Euros is a two-door sports car that Rockstar added in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuner DLC update. It highly resembles the real-life Nissan 300ZX (Z32).
When it comes to performance, the Euros can reach a maximum speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.040.
Also check: Free Vysser Neo up for grabs in GTA Online this week (June 28–July 3, 2025)
3) Obey Omnis e-GT
Mission:
The Obey Omnis e-GT is a four-seater electric sports saloon that can currently be stolen as a GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle. It highly resembles the real-life 2020 Audi e-tron GT. It debuted in the world of Los Santos with the 202’s The Criminal Enterprises DLC update.
In terms of performance, the Omnis e-GT can reach a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:04.431.
Also check: Free Coil Raiden in the new GTA 5 Online update (June 28 - July 3, 2025)
The next group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available after 2:00 am PT, on July 3, 2025.
