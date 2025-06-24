Full GTA San Andreas mission list in order

The GTA San Andreas mission list remains a point of interest for fans in 2025, and for good reason. The game is massive (even larger than Grand Theft Auto 5) and offers a multitude of different missions that can take hours to complete.
Naturally, gamers like to know all of the missions available in the game to achieve 100% completion or experience the title to the fullest.
This article shares the complete GTA San Andreas mission list that gamers can still find useful in 2025.
The complete GTA San Andreas mission list in order (2025)
The total number of missions in GTA San Andreas is over 100, which is why this article will list all of them in order of the story progress and divided into the following groups:
1) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Los Santos missions
- In the Beginning
- Big Smoke
- Sweet & Kendl
- Ryder
- Tagging Up Turf
- Cleaning the Hood
- Drive-Thru
- Nines and AK's
- Drive-By
- Sweet's Girl
- Cesar Vialpando
- OG Loc
- Running Dog
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
- Just Business
- Home Invasion
- Catalyst
- Robbing Uncle Sam
- High Stakes, Low-Rider
- Life's a Beach
- Madd Dogg's Rhymes
- Management Issues
- House Party
- Burning Desire
- Gray Imports
- Doberman
- Los Sepulcros
- Reuniting the Families
- The Green Sabre
2) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Countryside Missions
- Badlands
- First Date
- Tanker Commander
- Body Harvest
- King in Exile
- First Base
- Local Liquor Store
- Gone Courting
- Against All Odds
- Made in Heaven
- Small Town Bank
- Wu Zi Mu
- Farewell, My Love...
- Are You Going to San Fierro?
3) GTA San Andreas missions list in order: San Fierro Missions
- Wear Flowers in Your Hair
- 555 We Tip
- Deconstruction
- Air Raid
- Supply Lines...
- New Model Army
- Back to School
- Photo Opportunity
- Jizzy
- T-Bone Mendez
- Mike Toreno
- Mountain Cloud Boys
- Ran Fa Li
- Lure
- Amphibious Assault
- The Da Nang Thang
- Outrider
- Snail Trail
- Ice Cold Killa
- Pier 69
- Toreno's Last Flight
- Yay Ka-Boom-Boom
- Zeroing In
- Test Drive
- Customs Fast Track
- Puncture Wounds
4) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Desert Missions
- Monster
- Highjack
- Interdiction
- Verdant Meadows
- Learning to Fly
- N.O.E.
- Stowaway
- Black Project
- Green Goo
5) GTA San Andreas missions list in order: Las Venturas Missions
- Fender Ketchup
- Explosive Situation
- You've Had Your Chips
- Don Peyote
- Architectural Espionage
- Key to Her Heart
- Dam and Blast
- Cop Wheels
- Up, Up and Away!
- Intensive Care
- The Meat Business
- Fish in a Barrel
- Madd Dogg
- Freefall
- Misappropriation
- High Noon
- Saint Mark's Bistro
- Breaking the Bank at Caligula's
- A Home in the Hills
6) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Return to Los Santos Missions
- Vertical Bird
- Home Coming
- Cut Throat Business
- Beat Down on B Dup
- Grove 4 Life
- Riot
- Los Desperados
- End of the Line
GTA San Andreas side mission list in order
Vehicle Missions:
- Freight Train Challenge
- Pimping
- Burglar
- Taxi Driver
- Firefighter
- Paramedic
- Vigilante
Vehicle Challenge Missions:
- NRG-500 Challenge
- The Chiliad Challenge
- Lowrider Challenge
- BMX Challenge
Asset Missions:
- Trucking
- Valet
- Courier
- Quarry
Schools:
- Pilot School
- Boat School
- Bike School
- Driving School
Stadium Events:
- Dirt Track
- Kickstart
- Blood Bowl
- 8-Track
Races:
- Race Tournaments
- Beat the Cock!
Other Missions:
- Exports and Imports
This is the complete GTA San Andreas mission list that gamers can use to achieve 100% completion of the game. The task may require completion of some additional challenges; it’s recommended to check the 100% completion guide.