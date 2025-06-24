Full GTA San Andreas mission list in order

The GTA San Andreas mission list remains a point of interest for fans in 2025, and for good reason. The game is massive (even larger than Grand Theft Auto 5) and offers a multitude of different missions that can take hours to complete.

Naturally, gamers like to know all of the missions available in the game to achieve 100% completion or experience the title to the fullest.

This article shares the complete GTA San Andreas mission list that gamers can still find useful in 2025.

The complete GTA San Andreas mission list in order (2025)

The total number of missions in GTA San Andreas is over 100, which is why this article will list all of them in order of the story progress and divided into the following groups:

1) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Los Santos missions

In the Beginning

Big Smoke

Sweet & Kendl

Ryder

Tagging Up Turf

Cleaning the Hood

Drive-Thru

Nines and AK's

Drive-By

Sweet's Girl

Cesar Vialpando

OG Loc

Running Dog

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Just Business

Home Invasion

Catalyst

Robbing Uncle Sam

High Stakes, Low-Rider

Life's a Beach

Madd Dogg's Rhymes

Management Issues

House Party

Burning Desire

Gray Imports

Doberman

Los Sepulcros

Reuniting the Families

The Green Sabre

2) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Countryside Missions

Badlands

First Date

Tanker Commander

Body Harvest

King in Exile

First Base

Local Liquor Store

Gone Courting

Against All Odds

Made in Heaven

Small Town Bank

Wu Zi Mu

Farewell, My Love...

Are You Going to San Fierro?

3) GTA San Andreas missions list in order: San Fierro Missions

Wear Flowers in Your Hair

555 We Tip

Deconstruction

Air Raid

Supply Lines...

New Model Army

Back to School

Photo Opportunity

Jizzy

T-Bone Mendez

Mike Toreno

Mountain Cloud Boys

Ran Fa Li

Lure

Amphibious Assault

The Da Nang Thang

Outrider

Snail Trail

Ice Cold Killa

Pier 69

Toreno's Last Flight

Yay Ka-Boom-Boom

Zeroing In

Test Drive

Customs Fast Track

Puncture Wounds

4) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Desert Missions

Monster

Highjack

Interdiction

Verdant Meadows

Learning to Fly

N.O.E.

Stowaway

Black Project

Green Goo

5) GTA San Andreas missions list in order: Las Venturas Missions

Fender Ketchup

Explosive Situation

You've Had Your Chips

Don Peyote

Architectural Espionage

Key to Her Heart

Dam and Blast

Cop Wheels

Up, Up and Away!

Intensive Care

The Meat Business

Fish in a Barrel

Madd Dogg

Freefall

Misappropriation

High Noon

Saint Mark's Bistro

Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

A Home in the Hills

6) GTA San Andreas mission list in order: Return to Los Santos Missions

Vertical Bird

Home Coming

Cut Throat Business

Beat Down on B Dup

Grove 4 Life

Riot

Los Desperados

End of the Line

GTA San Andreas side mission list in order

There are many GTA San Andreas side missions that gamers can complete in order (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicle Missions:

Freight Train Challenge

Pimping

Burglar

Taxi Driver

Firefighter

Paramedic

Vigilante

Vehicle Challenge Missions:

NRG-500 Challenge

The Chiliad Challenge

Lowrider Challenge

BMX Challenge

Asset Missions:

Trucking

Valet

Courier

Quarry

Schools:

Pilot School

Boat School

Bike School

Driving School

Stadium Events:

Dirt Track

Kickstart

Blood Bowl

8-Track

Races:

Race Tournaments

Beat the Cock!

Other Missions:

Exports and Imports

This is the complete GTA San Andreas mission list that gamers can use to achieve 100% completion of the game. The task may require completion of some additional challenges; it’s recommended to check the 100% completion guide.

