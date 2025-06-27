GTA Online patch notes of the latest update revealed

Rockstar Games has revealed fresh GTA Online patch notes (GTA V Title Update 1.71) for the title's latest update, Money Fronts. They provide a brief on all the new additions, as well as the fixes implemented via background updates since the DLC came out. The former category includes all the vehicles and missions, with the latter going over several issues that have been rectified.

The update is available on all platforms compatible with GTA Online, that is PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and both the Legacy and Enhanced versions on PC.

Latest GTA Online patch notes 1.71 reveal new additions and fixes after the Money Fronts DLC

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC update was released on June 17, 2025, and added three new businesses: the Hands On Car Wash, Smoke on the Water dispensary, and Higgins Helitours. Quickiepharm delivery missions have also been introduced with this DLC, that players can start without any investment.

Seven fresh vehicles debuted on the said date, such as the Overflod Suzume (only accessible to GTA+ members at the time), Dewbauchee Rapid GT X, and Annis Hardy.

Many existing and some returning cars are now compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade at the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

The GTA Online patch notes also mention the addition of new Ray Tracing graphics options in GTA 5 Enhanced PC, along with a multitude of fixes and experience improvements. For example, the Boxville Van Sell Mission has been removed for Biker businesses, and players have the ability to skip many mission cutscenes in the multiplayer.

The following image from the latest GTA Online patch notes provides a look at additional fixes that were implemented in the days following the release of Money Fronts via background updates:

On June 26, 2025, Rockstar dropped another set of fresh content from the latest DLC's files. This included the following brand-new vehicles:

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Annis Minimus

Declasse Tampa GT

Brute Bobcat Security Stockade

Brute Stockade

Declasse Walton L35 Stock

Furthermore, GTA Online Safeguard Deliveries (delivery missions for Gruppe Sechs and Bobcat Security firms) were introduced, with the Overflod Suzume becoming available for all users.

