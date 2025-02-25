Top 5 vehicles in GTA Online that are a pure joy to drive

GTA Online features various types of vehicles in its expansive catalog, such as cars, bikes, and trucks, all with their unique uses. Sometimes, however, one just needs a ride that drives smoothly and is capable of delivering a fun experience, whether it be for a mission or a relaxing free-roam outing. Fortunately, there are many such vehicles in Rockstar Games' popular multiplayer.

In this article, we look at the top five vehicles in GTA Online that are a pure joy to drive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Grotti Itali GTO and 4 other vehicles in GTA Online that are a pure joy to drive, ranked

5) BF Ramp Buggy

The BF Ramp Buggy (Image via Rockstar Games)

The BF Ramp Buggy is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online. It has a ramp-like design, so anything that hits it slides right over it. This, at high speeds, is hilarious, as players can easily skim through traffic.

Although an occasional collision can cause problems, the BF Ramp Buggy is fun to drive overall. It is sold on the in-game Warstock Cache and Carry website for $3,192,000 (or $2,400,000 if one unlocks its Trade Price).

4) JoBuilt Phantom Wedge

The JoBuilt Phantom Wedge (Image via Rockstar Games)

The JoBuilt Phantom Wedge is a truck with a huge triangular wedge at its front. This creates a similar experience as the BF Ramp Buggy but is more fun due to the vehicle's size and power. Any ride that it collides with is often sent several feet into the air.

The occasional hiccups that arise while driving the BF Ramp Buggy are almost non-existent in this case unless one drives into an immovable object. The Phantom Wedge is sold on Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,553,600 with a $1,920,000 Trade Price.

3) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike the previous two entries on this list, the Grotti Itali GTO cannot send other GTA Online cars in the air upon hitting them, although it is fun to drive around. It debuted back in 2018 but remains one of the best-handling cars in the game.

It has good traction and is rather easy to control. Furthermore, the Itali GTO's top speed — as per popular YouTuber Broughy1322's tests — is an impressive 128.00 mph, making it useful for races.

The Grotti Itali GTO is sold on Legendary Motorsport for $1,965,000.

2) Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor Krieger's is one of the best-handling cars in GTA Online to date. It has a highly responsive movement and its traction is excellent.

The Krieger's top speed is the same as that of the Grotti Itali GTO, and while as fast, it handles better. Any mission-based traversal or free-roam drive should be enjoyable in this ride. Furthermore, the absence of a rear window renders the car bulletproof from behind.

The Benefactor Krieger is sold on Legendary Motorsport for $2,875,000.

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus drives just as well as the Benefactor Krieger, if not better. It can easily handle sharp turns and has responsive handling, great traction, and swiftness. With its sleek aerodynamic design, it can hit a top speed of 125.00 mph, which goes up to 145.00 mph with HSW Performance Upgrades installed.

In addition, the Weaponized Ignus' mounted minigun and bullet-resistant windows make it a highly useful car overall. However, it is fairly expensive, costing $4,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Note that it is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the multiplayer, but will soon debut on PC with the GTA Online Next-Gen upgrade.

