GTA Online features tons of cars in 2025. The game started with a decent catalog over a decade ago, one that has only gotten stronger with the addition of more exciting rides as part of free DLCs. However, this also means that some cars that once seemed useful may not be that great anymore. Even a few newer ones that looked interesting on debut may not be worth keeping.

Ad

In this article, we will take a look five GTA Online cars to sell in 2025, and five new ones to replace them in your collection.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 GTA Online cars to sell in 2025 and 5 new ones to buy

1) Enus Paragon R

Enus Paragon R (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Enus Paragon R debuted in the summer of 2019. It is a sports car, likely based on the 2018 Bentley Continental GT. It looks good, and has an impressive 123.00 mph top speed as per tests conducted by popular YouTuber Broughy1322. It isn't a bad car overall, and was quite affordable ($905,000) before being removed from its website back in June 2023.

Ad

Trending

However, players can consider selling it, as a much better alternative is available. Depending on the amount of upgrades applied, Paragon R should sell for between $543,000 and $730,395.

Alternative - Enus Paragon R (Armored)

Ad

The money earned from selling a Paragon R shall be used to contribute towards funds for buying a penthouse at the Diamond Casino and Resort. This will give access to the Casino Story Contact Missions in GTA Online. Completing them all will reward a good amount, and also a Paragon R (Armored) for free.

This car looks and performs the same, but features bullet-resistant windows, minor explosive resistance, and dual-machine guns.

Ad

2) Pegassi Ignus

GTA Online Pegassi Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Ignus is a stylish super car that entered GTA Online in 2021. Its exterior seems inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, and its 125.00 mph top speed is a great asset.

Ad

But just like the Paragon R, this one has a much better variant. The Pegassi Ignus costs $2,765,000; and should sell for anywhere between $1,659,000 and $1,852,500.

Alternative - Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Weaponized Ignus has a mounted minigun (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus has the same design and top speed as the standard variant, but boasts a deadly minigun on its roof. Furthermore, it has bullet-resistant windows, and can be equipped with HSW upgrades to go as fast 145.00 mph.

Ad

This car costs $4,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Yes, it is significantly expensive, but is also much more useful. Weapnonized Ignus is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, but is soon coming to PC too as part of the GTA Online Next-Gen upgrade.

3) Ocelot Stromberg

Ocelot Stromberg underwater in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Stromberg is a very unique car, added in GTA Online 2017, as it can maneuver not only on land, but under water as well. It is also shows a bit of explosive resistance, and can shoot 30 Homing Missiles before needing to refill at the point of storage.

Ad

It should be noted that on land, Stromberg's top speed is very average at 112.75 mph. It costs $2,500,000 (or $1,875,000 if Trade Price is unlocked), and should sell for between $1,500,000 and $1,629,550.

Alternative - Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toreador is yet another expensive ($4,250,000), but better alternative that players should buy in 2025 after selling their Stromberg.

Ad

It can also be used underwater, displays the same explosive resistance, has a Rocket Boost, and an infinite supply of Homing Missiles. The Toreador's top speed on land, 135.25 mph, is significantly faster too.

4) Mammoth Squaddie

Mammoth Squaddie (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Squaddie is a car that players may have bought due to its resemblance to the Patriot from Grand Theft Auto Vice City (one of the most popular GTA games). Unfortunately, it isn't very good, lacking any utility-based upgrades, and having just a 102.50 mph top speed.

Ad

Additionally, the Squaddie costs $1,130,000 ($847,500 Trade Price), which is too much for its attributes. It should hence be sold (should pay between $678,000 and $888,700).

Alternative - Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

GTA Online Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec debuted many months after Squaddie in 2021, and has a similar militarized look. It costs a little more ($1,710,000 or $1,282,500 Trade Price), is a tad slower (96.00 mph top speed) , but far more useful on other fronts.

Ad

The Patriot Mil-Spec has bullet-resistant windows, and can even be equipped with Machine Guns. Those who own a GTA Online Agency with a vehicle workshop can fit it with an Imani Tech upgrade, as well as Armor Plating to bolster its explosive resistance.

5) Dinka Jester RR Widebody

Jester RR Widebody cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Jester RR Widebody debuted in December 2024, and its looks interested many players. Sadly, the car has turned out a bit of a disappointment. It has a decent top speed (118.25 mph), but almost no visual customizations or useful upgrades.

Ad

Additionally, the Jester RR Widebody costs $2,290,000, which is quite expensive for its attributes. It should be sold to get back between $1,374,000 and $1,488,250.

Alternative - Dinka Jester RR

Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those unaware, the Dinka Jester RR Widebody is a variant of the Dinka Jester RR that arrived in 2021. This car is an inherently better option, and even costs less ($1,970,000 or $1,477,500 Trade Price).

Ad

The standard Jester RR has a faster top speed (126.00 mph), is compatible with Drift Tuning, has lots of customizations, and looks the same, just with a slender profile.

Those already in possession of the original Jester RR can still its widebody variant to get some other new GTA Online car, like the HSW and Missile Lock-On Jammer-compatible Bravado Banshee GTS for $1,989,500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback