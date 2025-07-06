4 of the most disappointing cars added to GTA Online in 2025

Rockstar Games has regularly added new cars to GTA Online over the years, and the trend hasn't changed in 2025. One debuted earlier in March with the Oscar Guzman Flies Again campaign, an extension of the Agents of Sabotage DLC, and many more have been introduced recently with the Money Fronts DLC. While most of the additions are good, some leave a bit to be desired.

Ad

In this article, we will take a look at four of the most disappointing cars that have been added to GTA Online in 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic and 3 other most disappointing cars added in GTA Online in 2025

1) Overflod Suzume

Overflod Suzume (Image via Rockstar Games)

Overflod Suzume can be considered the flagship car of the Money Fronts DLC. It is the most expensive of all cars added with it and was even made available to GTA+ subscribers before other players. The supercar looks good, likely drawing inspiration from the Aspark Owl, and its top speed post-upgrades (tested by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322), 126.50 mph, is impressive too.

Ad

Trending

However, it offers no other useful features and is incompatible with all kinds of exclusive modifications like HSW upgrades, Imani Tech, and Armor Plating. This, at a price tag of $3,074,500 on Legendary Motorsport, makes Overflod Suzume a rather disappointing addition overall.

Had Rockstar made it cheaper, by a million dollars at the very least, it may have seemed like a value-for-money deal.

2) Annis Minimus

GTA Online Annis Minimus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Annis Minimus is a Sedan that has also been introduced with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. Like the Overflod Suzume, it looks good. The sleek exterior appears to be based on the 2019 Nissan Maxima A36.

Ad

Akin to Suzume, this car also lacks compatibility with any exclusive modifications. On top of that, Annis Minimus' top speed with all standard performance upgrades equipped is only 115.00 mph, which isn't anything to write home about. The fact that one needs to pay $1,417,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for this rather mediocre addition is really disappointing.

3) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic is a widebody version of the standard Grotti Cheetah Classic. The latter appears to be based primarily on the Ferrari Testarossa, whereas its new variant seems to be Rockstar's iteration of the same car with the Liberty Walk body kit.

Ad

It does look good, just like all other entries on this list so far, and the performance is also decent, thanks to a top speed of 119.00 mph. Unfortunately, it lacks heavily in terms of visual customizability, which is a significant drawback, and again, is incompatible with any exclusive modifications.

Furthermore, the LSCM Cheetah Classic costs $1,950,500 on Legendary Motorsport, whereas the original costs only $865,000. Instead of making it a separate car, Rockstar Games should have just made it a Benny's Original Motor Works upgrade for the standard Cheetah Classic.

Ad

4) Declasse Walton L35 Stock

Declasse Walton L35 Stock (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Walton L35 Stock is also a variant of a pre-existing GTA Online car. It is a pickup truck that appears to be based on the 1991 Chevrolet S-10 and is a new version of the Declasse Walton L35 that was introduced back in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, just with lesser ground clearance.

Ad

Notably, Walton L35 Stock has a slightly faster top speed, 108.25 mph, and is, interestingly, cheaper than the original, costing $1,303,700 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, it still is quite average and it feels like Rockstar wasted a spot that should have been filled with a better car.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More