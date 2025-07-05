Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update a few days back, kicking off Independence Day celebrations in Los Santos. As a result, several time-limited offers are up for grabs, such as free items to claim, themed collectibles to obtain, and enticing discounts, as well as bonuses that should certainly be taken advantage of.
So in this article, we will look at nine things to collect in this year's GTA 5 Online 4th of July update.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here are 9 things to collect in GTA 5 Online 4th of July update
1) Independence Day outfits
What better way to celebrate Independence Day in GTA 5 Online than by boasting some exclusive themed outfits? They can be obtained at clothing stores across Los Santos and Blaine County from the Outfits: Independence section.
2) Musket
The Musket is a vintage weapon that can be pretty fun to use. It, understandably, has a slow firing rate, but deals quite a bit of damage. The rifle usually costs $21,400, which is already quite cheap, but it can be obtained at 50% off from the GTA 5 Online Gun Van until July 9, 2025.
3) Firework Launcher
The Firework Launcher is a unique weapon that does exactly what its name suggests. It is an RPG launcher that releases fireworks, and it can be fun to mess around with. The item is available at a 50% discount in the Gun Van during the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update.
Check out: GTA Online weekly discounts (July 4-9, 2025)
4) Independence Day liveries for the MOC
Rockstar Games has slashed prices of exclusive Independence Day liveries for the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) by 40% this week through July 9, 2025. This is quite a useful vehicle that can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry by those who own a Bunker.
Check out: All 4th of July bonuses in GTA Online Independence Day update 2025
5) Liveries for MK II weapons
Certain weapons can be upgraded to their MK II variants at weapon workshops, making them even deadlier. They can also be customized cosmetically to a degree at these workshops, and as part of the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update, Rockstar has discounted exclusive Independence Day liveries for such weapons by 40%.
6) Lady Liberty Bucket Hat
The Lady Liberty Bucket Hat is a nice Independence Day-themed apparel that can be obtained thanks to the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update. Those who join an online session, regardless of public or private, through July 9 will receive this item for free.
7) Fireworks Bucket Hat
The Fireworks Bucket Hat is basically the same as the previous entry, albeit with a different design. Obtaining it requires a bit more hard work, too, since players need to win two GTA 5 Online Land Races.
8) Karin Boor
The Karin Boor, an off-roader likely based on the second-generation Subaru BRAT, can be obtained for just $20,000 (or $10,000 for Document Forgery Office owners) by completing the Salvage Yard's Duggan Robbery through July 9. It features a unique Liberty City license plate and an Independence Day-themed livery.
9) Declasse Drift Yosemite
A Declasse Drift Yosemite boasting an Independence Day-themed livery and a Las Venturas license plate can be claimed similarly by completing the Salvage Yard's McTony Robbery as long as the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update lasts.
Check out more related content:
- Why GTA 5’s Saudi Arabia release signals a bigger worldwide launch for GTA 6
- Best Facility location in GTA 5 Online
- GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- How to claim GTA Online Karin Boor w/Liberty City plate
- GTA 6 trailer 2 surpasses 13 years of GTA 5 trailer views
- 6 new GTA Online vehicles that Rockstar has added
- GTA 3 voice actor Michael Madsen dies at 67: Report
- GTA 6 and its mobile companion app: Rumor explored
- Rockstar to bring GTA 5 Online to Saudi Arabia before GTA 6