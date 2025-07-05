Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update a few days back, kicking off Independence Day celebrations in Los Santos. As a result, several time-limited offers are up for grabs, such as free items to claim, themed collectibles to obtain, and enticing discounts, as well as bonuses that should certainly be taken advantage of.

So in this article, we will look at nine things to collect in this year's GTA 5 Online 4th of July update.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 9 things to collect in GTA 5 Online 4th of July update

1) Independence Day outfits

What better way to celebrate Independence Day in GTA 5 Online than by boasting some exclusive themed outfits? They can be obtained at clothing stores across Los Santos and Blaine County from the Outfits: Independence section.

2) Musket

GTA 5 Online characters wielding the Musket (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Musket is a vintage weapon that can be pretty fun to use. It, understandably, has a slow firing rate, but deals quite a bit of damage. The rifle usually costs $21,400, which is already quite cheap, but it can be obtained at 50% off from the GTA 5 Online Gun Van until July 9, 2025.

3) Firework Launcher

GTA 5 Online character (right) with a Firework Launcher beside the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Firework Launcher is a unique weapon that does exactly what its name suggests. It is an RPG launcher that releases fireworks, and it can be fun to mess around with. The item is available at a 50% discount in the Gun Van during the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update.

Check out: GTA Online weekly discounts (July 4-9, 2025)

4) Independence Day liveries for the MOC

MOC with an Independence Day livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has slashed prices of exclusive Independence Day liveries for the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) by 40% this week through July 9, 2025. This is quite a useful vehicle that can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry by those who own a Bunker.

Check out: All 4th of July bonuses in GTA Online Independence Day update 2025

5) Liveries for MK II weapons

A weapons workshop in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Certain weapons can be upgraded to their MK II variants at weapon workshops, making them even deadlier. They can also be customized cosmetically to a degree at these workshops, and as part of the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update, Rockstar has discounted exclusive Independence Day liveries for such weapons by 40%.

6) Lady Liberty Bucket Hat

The Lady Liberty Bucket Hat (Image via X/@GTASeries || Rockstar Games)

The Lady Liberty Bucket Hat is a nice Independence Day-themed apparel that can be obtained thanks to the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update. Those who join an online session, regardless of public or private, through July 9 will receive this item for free.

7) Fireworks Bucket Hat

The Fireworks Bucket Hat (Image via X/@GTASeries || Rockstar Games)

The Fireworks Bucket Hat is basically the same as the previous entry, albeit with a different design. Obtaining it requires a bit more hard work, too, since players need to win two GTA 5 Online Land Races.

8) Karin Boor

GTA 5 Online 4th of July update Karin Boor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Boor, an off-roader likely based on the second-generation Subaru BRAT, can be obtained for just $20,000 (or $10,000 for Document Forgery Office owners) by completing the Salvage Yard's Duggan Robbery through July 9. It features a unique Liberty City license plate and an Independence Day-themed livery.

9) Declasse Drift Yosemite

GTA 5 Online 4th of July update Salvage Yard claimable cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Declasse Drift Yosemite boasting an Independence Day-themed livery and a Las Venturas license plate can be claimed similarly by completing the Salvage Yard's McTony Robbery as long as the GTA 5 Online 4th of July update lasts.

