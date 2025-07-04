GTA 6 trailer 2 surpasses 13 years of GTA 5 trailer views: Why is it not surprising?

GTA 6 trailer 2 recently surpassed the total views of the GTA 5 trailer on YouTube. Rockstar Games released the latter in November 2011, and it currently has around 123 million views. The former was released in May 2025 and has already beaten its predecessor. While it's a great milestone, it wasn't unexpected.

Here's why GTA 6 trailer 2’s achievement is normal for the time being.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Things that helped the GTA 6 trailer 2 become more popular than the GTA 5 trailer

The first GTA 5 trailer was released over 13 years ago, and the internet wasn't as widespread as it is now. The use of social media was also limited, and many platforms were new. Thus, news of the video wasn’t as viral as the GTA 6 trailer 2 is nowadays.

By the time the internet became more commonplace, many had already played GTA 5. However, the upcoming game will be released in the golden age of social media, and it helps make announcements go viral. Hence, the second trailer became quickly popular.

The upcoming game also has massive hype compared to GTA 5. Fans had to wait only three years after GTA 4's release to get the first glimpse of the 2013 title. While the hype was still strong, it doesn't compare to the long wait of over a decade for GTA 6.

After GTA 6 trailer 1 released, Rockstar kept fans in the dark for over a year. Fans were brewing wild theories about the GTA 6 trailer 2 release during that time. While most (if not all) of them were wrong, the gaming community flocked to watch the trailer as soon as Rockstar released it on YouTube.

Streamers and social media influencers have a major role in making GTA 6 trailer 2 more viral than the GTA 5 trailer. Many of them were making reaction and breakdown videos, which eventually contributed to more views.

Last but not least, there's no denying that we all have watched the GTA 6 trailer 2 on loop several times. As of now, Rockstar has released very few details about Grand Theft Auto 6, and the community is trying to gather more from the trailers.

In short, these aspects helped GTA 6 trailer 2 beat the GTA 5 trailer:

Internet and social media.

Massive hype.

Contribution of the streamers.

Repeated watch.

