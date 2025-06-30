Rockstar may be gearing up GTA 6 marketing push, suggest fans

Rockstar Games is believed to be gearing up for the GTA 6 marketing process. The studio is currently hiring Marketing Localization QA Testers for 12 different languages. According to a popular GTA insider named @videotechuk_ on X, the publisher might use them to promote the game in respective countries that use the languages.

Ad

While the hiring process is official, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm whether or not it is for GTA 6 marketing. Thus, readers are advised to take the following information with a pinch of salt.

Rockstar's recent hiring is believed to be a part of the GTA 6 marketing process

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As of June 30, 2025, Rockstar Games’ London studio is hiring Marketing Localization QA Testers for the following languages:

Brazilian Portuguese

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Latin American Spanish

Spanish

Traditional Chinese

According to @videotechuk_ on X, the studio is likely to promote GTA 6 in the following countries:

Brazil

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Poland

Russia

China

Spain

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a subsequent post, the insider stated that Rockstar Games might open new positions for other countries in the future. The current roles are offered for a 12-month period, which is likely to stretch to around the GTA 6 release date.

The gaming studio is known for heavily promoting its new projects before their release. Before Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008), Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013), and Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) were out, Rockstar Games conducted various promotional activities that included public posters and hoardings, besides question-and-answer sessions.

Ad

The GTA 5 marketing process was a success, and it became one of the best-selling games on its release date. Considering the upcoming installment is bigger and more ambitious, fans believe Rockstar may promote the game globally (at least in the aforementioned countries and languages).

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, so far, the developer has only released a few details about the upcoming game. These are:

Two trailers

An official website

A few artworks

Some in-game screenshots

While these are also marketing materials, the studio took over a year to release the second trailer and other related details after the first video. Thus, it is currently unclear when Rockstar will begin the GTA 6 marketing push.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More