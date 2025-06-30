Rockstar may be gearing up GTA 6 marketing push, suggest fans

Rockstar Games is believed to be gearing up for the GTA 6 marketing process. The studio is currently hiring Marketing Localization QA Testers for 12 different languages. According to a popular GTA insider named @videotechuk_ on X, the publisher might use them to promote the game in respective countries that use the languages.
While the hiring process is official, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm whether or not it is for GTA 6 marketing. Thus, readers are advised to take the following information with a pinch of salt.
Rockstar's recent hiring is believed to be a part of the GTA 6 marketing process
As of June 30, 2025, Rockstar Games’ London studio is hiring Marketing Localization QA Testers for the following languages:
- Brazilian Portuguese
- French
- German
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Polish
- Russian
- Simplified Chinese
- Latin American Spanish
- Spanish
- Traditional Chinese
According to @videotechuk_ on X, the studio is likely to promote GTA 6 in the following countries:
- Brazil
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Poland
- Russia
- China
- Spain
In a subsequent post, the insider stated that Rockstar Games might open new positions for other countries in the future. The current roles are offered for a 12-month period, which is likely to stretch to around the GTA 6 release date.
The gaming studio is known for heavily promoting its new projects before their release. Before Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008), Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013), and Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) were out, Rockstar Games conducted various promotional activities that included public posters and hoardings, besides question-and-answer sessions.
The GTA 5 marketing process was a success, and it became one of the best-selling games on its release date. Considering the upcoming installment is bigger and more ambitious, fans believe Rockstar may promote the game globally (at least in the aforementioned countries and languages).
However, so far, the developer has only released a few details about the upcoming game. These are:
- Two trailers
- An official website
- A few artworks
- Some in-game screenshots
While these are also marketing materials, the studio took over a year to release the second trailer and other related details after the first video. Thus, it is currently unclear when Rockstar will begin the GTA 6 marketing push.
Also check out: