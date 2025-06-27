Why Rockstar should release a GTA 6 demo before its release

Rockstar Games should consider releasing a GTA 6 demo version before its official reveal. The game is scheduled to arrive on May 26, 2025, and we still have almost a year left. While releasing demo versions is not the studio’s usual practice, Rockstar should consider adopting this promotional tactic. This will not only benefit the developer but also please fans.

Why releasing a GTA 6 demo version should be on Rockstar Games’ checklist

Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be a graphically heavy game with realistic visuals, physics, and advanced visual effects. Rockstar Games is planning to release the game initially on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, some fans are doubting the consoles, claiming they might not handle the game’s load.

Therefore, to showcase the technical features, Rockstar Games should consider releasing at least a few missions as a GTA 6 demo on both current-gen consoles. The studio has already revealed that the second trailer was captured on a regular PlayStation 5. A demo of the game should be released on the Series X|S consoles to assure Xbox fans.

Releasing a GTA 6 demo on the consoles will also get Rockstar some early feedback about the game. So far, the studio has been developing the game in complete secrecy. Hence, a demo version should be released so that interested players can share their opinions on the game. The developer can then utilize that feedback to further improve the gameplay.

If Rockstar Games decides to release a GTA 6 demo, it would build more hype for the final release. Popular gamers and streamers will surely pick the game (even if the gameplay is limited) and showcase it to their fans. This will, in turn, be a way the studio can promote the upcoming game without spending extra money.

So far, the waiting process for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been painfully long. Rockstar Games took over a year to release the second trailer, and it has seemingly gone silent again, as there are no new updates since May 7, 2025. While we don’t know when the third trailer will be released, the studio should consider releasing a demo with it.

Fans have already started asking for GTA 6 demos from Rockstar Games. The studio should consider the request and make it available on both current-gen consoles.

