GTA 6: 10 wild predictions that just might happen

Speculations regarding the GTA 6 gameplay are still going on and are expected to remain until the release date. The gaming community is eager to know how Rockstar Games will redefine the series after over a decade. While many aspects of the game are still unknown, the trailers and images help us predict various things.

We list 10 crazy predictions that may come true after its release.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

10 wild predictions about GTA 6 that may come true

1) Third protagonist

While Rockstar only revealed two playable characters, we may get a third protagonist in GTA 6. If the rumor about the upcoming game’s story being based on Bonnie and Clyde is true, then Jason and Lucia may die in the end. After that, we may get to control a new character.

2) Lucia betrays Jason

Although the GTA 6 trailers showed Jason and Lucia having a close relationship, there is a strong possibility that the latter may betray her partner at some point. Betraying allies is not a new thing in the GTA series. While Lucia betraying Jason may not be canon, we can presume it’s happening.

3) Jason stole Michael’s boat

The GTA 6 trailer 2 showed a boat outside Jason’s house that looked similar to Michael’s stolen boat from GTA 5. This led to a theory stating that Jason stole Michael’s boat in the Father/Son mission. Since both games share the same universe, this theory may come true.

4) Safehouse customization

We may get to decorate homes in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you watch the second trailer thoroughly, you can see various aspects of Jason’s house changing with time. This may be a hint that Rockstar will let us customize safehouses. This will make the game feel more immersive and personalized.

5) Inclusion of Liberty City

There are multiple hints to Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The inclusion of Liberty City in GTA 6 may become a reality after the game’s release. The second trailer showed a few vehicles having Liberty City license plates. Most importantly, Lucia herself is from Liberty City, so we may get a portion of the Liberty City map in the 2026 title.

6) Raul is the antagonist

Raul looks too strong for a regular NPC (Image via Rockstar Games)

We can presume Raul Bautista to be one of the characters who betray Jason and Lucia in GTA 6. While Rockstar showed him working with the protagonists, his description and appearance do not seem so friendly. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Raul becomes the main villain in the storyline.

7) Limited movement at first

Lucia may not get to roam freely (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia was seen wearing an ankle monitor in various scenes. This indicates we may not be able to roam the entire map at the beginning while controlling her. Rockstar uses various methods to limit player movements, and the ankle monitor may serve the same purpose.

8) Cops getting smart

Cops in GTA 6 may set a new standard (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leaks showed that cops in the upcoming game would react differently and smartly. The wanted level system is presumably getting a major revamp, where the cops are more aggressive and skilled. We can predict that the final version cops will be better than the leaks.

9) Pricetag under $100

The upcoming game’s retail price is still unknown (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are various rumors regarding the game’s price, we assume Rockstar will charge around $80, at least for the base game. However, the special versions may cross the $100 mark. GTA 6 will sell like hot cakes, irrespective of retail price.

10) PC release after a year

Rockstar has yet to announce the PC version (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's PC version is expected arrive in 2027. While there are no official announcements yet, Rockstar usually releases PC games after a gap of one year. Therefore, it could be released in late 2027 or early 2028.

