Could GTA 6 delay impact growth of gaming economy?

The GTA 6 delay announcement was not only a blow for Grand Theft Auto fans but also for the gaming industry as a whole. According to a recent report published by Deccan Chronicle, the upcoming game’s delay has impacted the growth of the video game market globally. The media outlet cited an exclusive report by Newzoo as its source.
Nonetheless, the GTA 6 delay has remarkably impacted this year's market growth. However, it is expected to get better next year.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
GTA 6 delay reportedly slows down the growth of gaming economy
On June 18, 2025, Deccan Chronicle published an article stating that the GTA 6 delay announcement caused the video gaming industry to “grow marginally” in 2025 compared to 2024.
Industry experts initially expected exponential growth in the video gaming market after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the following reasons caused the growth to be slower and marginal:
- GTA 6 delay
- New tariff charges
- Video game hardware became costlier
- Less consumer spending
Do note that the gaming industry will still grow despite the GTA 6 delay and other reasons. However, the increment in growth may not be as expected. Deccan Chronicle stated that the video game market would grow by 3.4% in 2025, reaching a net value of $188.9 billion. It also stated that last year's growth was 3.2%.
Also read: 5 reasons the cancelled GTA 6 script might’ve worked
The gaming industry is expected to grow after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. The highly anticipated title is currently scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026. Unless Rockstar Games announces another GTA 6 delay, we can expect the market to boom as soon as the pre-orders begin.
It is worth noting that the GTA 6 PC release can also potentially grow the gaming market in the future. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has yet to make an official announcement about it. However, considering the studio’s previous practices, we can expect the PC version of the game in 2027-28.
During that period, we can hope to see the remarkable growth of the gaming economy again.
Also check out:
- 5 ways weight-mechanics could redefine GTA 6 gameplay
- Is GTA 6 the next Fortnite? How an evolving game world could transform the franchise
- 5 annoying features GTA 6 should stay away from for good
- GTA 6 Wishlist: 5 classic features we hope to see return
- 5 GTA 6 celebrity rumors that could actually be true
- 5 reasons why the next GTA Online DLC could be the last one before GTA 6
- Was GTA 6 a part of the Xbox Games Showcase 2025?
- Will GTA 6 be on PS5?