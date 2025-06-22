GTA 6: 10 wild fan theories that could be true

The internet is filled with wild GTA 6 theories. While Rockstar Games has seemingly gone silent regarding the upcoming game again, the fan theories are keeping everyone busy for the time being. While most theories make no sense, there are a few that have the potential to be true.
This article lists 10 wild fan theories that may turn out to be true.
10 crazy GTA 6 fan theories that could become true
1) 70% enterable buildings
The GTA 6 map is expected to have 70% of enterable buildings. The player base has been asking for this feature for a long time, as most buildings in the GTA 5 map cannot be entered. Rockstar may consider this request in the new game to make it immersive.
2) Fuel mechanism
Considering the level of realism in the GTA 6 trailers, Rockstar may add a fuel mechanism and make the gas stations useful in the upcoming game. A mild version of this is already available in GTA 5, where if you shoot a car's tank to leak, the vehicle will stop moving after some time.
3) Weight mechanism
The weight mechanism in GTA 6 is likely to come back along with the exercise mini-game. The second trailer showed Jason doing bench presses at the beach. Although none of the protagonists were seen with different physiques, the open gym could be a teaser for the feature.
4) Radio on foot
The GTA 6 final version may allow Jason and Lucia to listen to music while on foot. The latter was seen wearing earphones in various in-game shots. Since GTA characters always carry their phones, fans are theorizing that Rockstar will allow us to play music through the devices.
5) Cage fighting
Lucia is expected to be a cage fighter. There were various shots where she was seen fighting inside a cage. The character was also described as a rebel since her childhood in Liberty City. Therefore, we can expect cage fight GTA 6 side missions, at least for Lucia.
6) Six-star wanted level
Rockstar may bring back the six-star wanted level system to the Grand Theft Auto series. Cops in GTA 5 are easy to evade, and it has remained one of the most criticized things since 2013. While the GTA 6 leaks showed a five-star wanted level, the final version may include the sixth star.
7) Story chapters
A wild theory states that the GTA 6 story mode may have five chapters. To date, Rockstar has always narrated the series’ story in a continuous manner. However, the upcoming game may include chapters, as they were also featured in RDR 2. This will make the storytelling more interesting.
8) Asset transfer
Considering the popularity of GTA Online, Rockstar may allow us to transfer our progress to GTA 6 Online. Profile migration is a common thing in the current game. Therefore, GTA Online’s progress should be allowed to carry over to the next iteration. Otherwise, veteran players may not be interested in starting over.
9) More places to be revealed
The GTA 6 map is anticipated to include more than what has been disclosed so far. Many believe that the open world will include multiple maps, including a potential link to Liberty City. There are also references to other places, such as Cuba and Gloriana, in the trailers.
10) Stephen Root is Brian Heder
Another popular theory states that Stephen Root voiced the Brian character. Fans immediately started speculating this after the release of the second trailer. While the artist and the studio are silent, this theory may come out to be true as there are many similarities.
