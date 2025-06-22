GTA 6: 10 wild fan theories that could be true

The internet is filled with wild GTA 6 theories. While Rockstar Games has seemingly gone silent regarding the upcoming game again, the fan theories are keeping everyone busy for the time being. While most theories make no sense, there are a few that have the potential to be true.

This article lists 10 wild fan theories that may turn out to be true.

10 crazy GTA 6 fan theories that could become true

1) 70% enterable buildings

Expand Tweet

Trending

The GTA 6 map is expected to have 70% of enterable buildings. The player base has been asking for this feature for a long time, as most buildings in the GTA 5 map cannot be entered. Rockstar may consider this request in the new game to make it immersive.

2) Fuel mechanism

Expand Tweet

Considering the level of realism in the GTA 6 trailers, Rockstar may add a fuel mechanism and make the gas stations useful in the upcoming game. A mild version of this is already available in GTA 5, where if you shoot a car's tank to leak, the vehicle will stop moving after some time.

3) Weight mechanism

Expand Tweet

The weight mechanism in GTA 6 is likely to come back along with the exercise mini-game. The second trailer showed Jason doing bench presses at the beach. Although none of the protagonists were seen with different physiques, the open gym could be a teaser for the feature.

4) Radio on foot

Fans want to listen to songs on foot (Image via X)

The GTA 6 final version may allow Jason and Lucia to listen to music while on foot. The latter was seen wearing earphones in various in-game shots. Since GTA characters always carry their phones, fans are theorizing that Rockstar will allow us to play music through the devices.

5) Cage fighting

Cage fighting is expected to return to the series (Image via X)

Lucia is expected to be a cage fighter. There were various shots where she was seen fighting inside a cage. The character was also described as a rebel since her childhood in Liberty City. Therefore, we can expect cage fight GTA 6 side missions, at least for Lucia.

6) Six-star wanted level

GTA fans want aggressive cops (Image via X)

Rockstar may bring back the six-star wanted level system to the Grand Theft Auto series. Cops in GTA 5 are easy to evade, and it has remained one of the most criticized things since 2013. While the GTA 6 leaks showed a five-star wanted level, the final version may include the sixth star.

7) Story chapters

Rockstar may change the GTA series’ storytelling method (Image via X)

A wild theory states that the GTA 6 story mode may have five chapters. To date, Rockstar has always narrated the series’ story in a continuous manner. However, the upcoming game may include chapters, as they were also featured in RDR 2. This will make the storytelling more interesting.

8) Asset transfer

We may be able to continue our GTA Online progress (Image via X)

Considering the popularity of GTA Online, Rockstar may allow us to transfer our progress to GTA 6 Online. Profile migration is a common thing in the current game. Therefore, GTA Online’s progress should be allowed to carry over to the next iteration. Otherwise, veteran players may not be interested in starting over.

9) More places to be revealed

The new map is expected to include many places (Image via X)

The GTA 6 map is anticipated to include more than what has been disclosed so far. Many believe that the open world will include multiple maps, including a potential link to Liberty City. There are also references to other places, such as Cuba and Gloriana, in the trailers.

10) Stephen Root is Brian Heder

Fans think Stephen Root voiced Brian Heder (Image via X)

Another popular theory states that Stephen Root voiced the Brian character. Fans immediately started speculating this after the release of the second trailer. While the artist and the studio are silent, this theory may come out to be true as there are many similarities.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More