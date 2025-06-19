5 key things still unknown about GTA 6's final version

Despite multiple leaks, we have yet to know many things about GTA 6's final version. Rockstar Games continues to develop the game away from the limelight and is preparing to release it on May 26, 2026. The two trailers, multiple screenshots, and artworks gave us a handful of details about the upcoming game. However, there are still many things to learn about the final version.

This article discusses five key things about GTA 6's final version that are still unknown to date.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The leaks cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 major things about GTA 6's final version that we don’t know

1) Wanted level system

Rockstar should make some changes to the wanted level system (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the major things we don’t know about GTA 6's final version is the wanted level system. While Rockstar showcased the new game’s cops multiple times, we still don’t know how many wanted stars we will get for breaking the law.

The GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 showed that we would get up to five-star wanted levels at max. However, fans have asked for the return of the six-star wanted level in the next installment.

2) Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

Rockstar Games has yet to announce the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online. While we expect GTA 6’s final version to include it, nothing can be said with certainty until the game’s release. So far, the developer has only showcased story mode gameplay and cutscenes.

However, a short clip in the GTA 6 leaks showed that Rockstar was working on a multiplayer version with a 30-player lobby, like the current version.

3) Exact number of protagonists

So far, Rockstar Games has revealed only Jason and Lucia as the new protagonists of the series. However, a strong rumor states that there is a third protagonist in GTA 6. The developer has a history of killing the main character and shifting the controls to another character.

If GTA 6's final version includes the story of real-life Bonnie and Clyde, both Jason and Lucia may die at the end, and a third playable character may appear.

4) Who is the villain

While we have solid details about the new protagonists, it is still unknown who will be the antagonist of the upcoming game. Rockstar Games showed a bunch of characters in the trailers and screenshots. Based on their details, we assume the following may betray Jason and Lucia in GTA 6:

Brian Heder

Raul Bautista

Boobie Ike

Grand Theft Auto series games are historically known for including multiple antagonists. Therefore, we can expect GTA 6's final version to have more than one villain as well.

5) Exact map layout

GTA 6's final version map is still one of the biggest mysteries (Image via Rockstar Games)

The exact outline of the State of Leonida is still unknown, and fans are trying hard to figure it out before the release of GTA 6's final version. As of now, there are many variations of the upcoming open world based on the leaks, trailers, and official images.

However, due to the lack of sufficient details, major portions of the concept maps are still empty. Moreover, the community is still clueless about the northern part of the map.

