10 possible things in GTA 6 that might blow fans away once it releases

GTA 6 is not shrouded in secrecy as much as it once was, but there still could be many things that Rockstar Games might be hiding. Grand Theft Auto fans are beyond eager to see what the next entry in the series has in store, a slight taste of which has been provided by the two trailers, screenshots, as well as details on the developer's official website.
In this article, we will take a look at 10 possible things in Grand Theft Auto 6 that might blow fans away when it releases in 2026.
Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
GTA 6: 10 possible things that might blow away fans when it releases in 2026
1) Visual effects
Rockstar first showed off Grand Theft Auto 6 in December 2023 with its first trailer, and the graphics looked really impressive. Fast forward to GTA 6 trailer 2, and the visual effects seemed to have been improved. With close to a year still left in its arrival, there may be further advancements in this department that could blow away fans.
2) Number of interiors
The Grand Theft Auto community has often complained about the low number of accessible interiors in GTA 5. However, a bit of debug code in Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked development footage from 2022 suggests things might be different in it. A recent alleged GTA 6 leak also claims there could be hundreds of enterable stores in Leonida.
3) The story
Thanks to the trailers and website details, we seem to have a little bit of idea of what the GTA 6 story might be about. The criminal duo of Jason and Lucia is at the center of it, but things may not be as straightforward as they look. Rockstar often stuns fans with unexpected plot twists in its narratives, and that might be the case with Grand Theft Auto 6, too.
4) Attention to detail
The attention to minute details seen so far, such as bubbles in beer bottles, the liquid sloshing in them with real-time movement, reflections, fingerprints on a touch screen panel, and character models' musculature, have already blown people away. Given how this was all only a sneak peek, we can only wonder what else is in store.
Check out: How to wishlist GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S before its release
5) NPCs
Red Dead Redemption 2's NPCs are as life-like as it gets with their reactions and individual routines. However, Rockstar has a knack for improving itself with each new entry, so things might be even better in GTA 6. A shot from its first trailer showed a bunch of NPCs at the beach engaged in all sorts of different activities.
6) Wildlife
In addition to NPCs, the wildlife in RDR 2 was also incredibly detailed, not just in terms of design, but ambient behavior. Going in line with the previous entry on this list, the animals in GTA 6 might just turn out even better and more realistic in execution.
7) Number of world events
The state of Leonida seems to be sprawling. It has several locations like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, the Leonida Keys, Mount Kalaga National Park, and more. Given that there usually are quite a few world events (randomly triggering encounters) in Rockstar's open-world titles, the number of them in the GTA 6 map might be huge.
8) Side activities
Side activities have helped make past Grand Theft Auto entries more immersive and fun besides story missions. The trailers and screenshots appear to have already hinted at a bunch of side activities in GTA 6, and since we are yet to learn everything about the title, it offers a lot more to keep players busy.
9) Possible cameos
Characters from one Grand Theft Auto title often appear in another, and given the next one's stature, there might be some major cameos in store. Michael De Santa, Niko Bellic, or some Vice City originals showing up even for a few seconds would stun, but more importantly, delight fans.
10) Potential Liberty City inclusion
All the references to Liberty City in GTA 6 media out there so far have intrigued fans. While some suspect an appearance (perhaps even for just one mission), most seem to be skeptical at the moment. That said, with a developer like Rockstar Games, one can never be too sure.
Check out more related content:
- 5 types of world events that could actually be in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Grand Theft Auto 6 wishlist finally opens on Xbox Series X/S
- Grand Theft Auto 6 knocked off the top spot on PlayStation Store by Rematch
- 3 weak GTA 5 endings Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to outdo at all costs
- 5 things Grand Theft Auto 6 can learn from Death Stranding 2
- Grand Theft Auto 6 release hype may threaten cybersecurity, suggest analysts
- Grand Theft Auto 6’s release won’t impact GTA 5 RP’s popularity, suggests Twitch CEO