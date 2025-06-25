Grand Theft Auto fans can now wishlist GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The highly anticipated Rockstar Games title is scheduled for release early next year (2026), but is already available for wishlisting on the two current-gen consoles it will be arriving on. It is worth noting that PlayStation users have been allowed to do this for quite some time, but those on Xbox have only been provided the option recently.
The procedure is straightforward, and even new users of these consoles shouldn't face much trouble. That said, for anyone requiring assistance, here is a quick guide on how to wishlist GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S before its release.
How to wishlist GTA 6: Everything PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users need to know
The official GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026, which is still just a little less than a year away from now. However, the title has been made available to wishlist on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as mentioned in the intro. This option was available for the former console shortly after the game's second trailer came out in May 2025. The latter got the option some hours prior to this writing.
The following sections will guide you on how to wishlist the Rockstar Games title on the two consoles:
1) How to wishlist GTA 6 on PS5
Here is a step-by-step guide to wishlisting GTA 6 on your PS5:
- Step 1 - Open PlayStation Store on your PS5.
- Step 2 - Click on Search (the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner).
- Step 3 - Grand Theft Auto 6's thumbnail may show up on this screen. If not, then type "Grand Theft Auto 6" in the search bar.
- Step 4 - Click on the Grand Theft Auto VI thumbnail (as shown in the image above).
- Step 5 - Click on Wishlist.
That's it, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been wishlisted on your PS5. A notification confirming this should also pop up in the top-right corner of your screen.
2) How to wishlist GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S
The wishlisting process is quite similar on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:
- Step 1 - Open "Store" on your Xbox Series X|S console.
- Step 2 - Click on Search.
- Step 3 - Type in "Grand Theft Auto 6."
- Step 4 - Click on the Grand Theft Auto VI thumbnail.
- Step 5 - Click on the heart icon to wishlist the game.
There should be a notification confirming the successful wishlisting on your Xbox console following these steps.
