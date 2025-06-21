GTA 6: 5 possible ways GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin could return

GTA 6 is set to introduce Grand Theft Auto fans to two brand new lead characters, Jason and Lucia. There is a lot of excitement and eagerness to know more about them, but a section of the fanbase also hopes to see GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin return. While it would be great to see them interact with each other, the chances of that happening seem pretty low, as it is rare for one Grand Theft Auto title's protagonist to appear in another.

However, there might be ways to integrate the 2013 title's lead trio — or at least one of them — in the sequel. So with that said, let's take a look at five possible ways GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin could return in GTA 6.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Exploring 5 possible ways GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin could return in GTA 6

1) Family vacation - Michael

Michael De Santa is arguably the most popular GTA 5 protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael De Santa's family was far from perfect during GTA 5's story mode, but things looked to be set in the right direction by the end of the campaign. If they are still on good terms, perhaps we could see them on vacation in Vice City or Port Gellhorn.

Even if we get a quick glimpse of the De Santa family in something like an introductory cutscene for GTA 6, it would be quite the treat for Grand Theft Auto fans. This would especially delight Michael's fans, as unlike Trevor and Franklin, he hasn't even appeared in GTA Online.

2) Steven Ogg's idea - Trevor

Trevor Philips' reintroduction in GTA 5 story mode's main timeline featured him brutally murdering Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of GTA 4's story mode DLC - The Lost and Damned.

Steven Ogg, the actor who played Trevor, recently pitched a similar idea for his character's return in GTA 6, stating that he should be killed off at the beginning. This may not be what Trevor fans would like to see, but it would be a fitting send-off for the character.

3) Expanding the Agency - Franklin

Franklin's updated look in GTA Online's The Contract DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

In December 2021, Franklin Clinton marked a return to the franchise in GTA Online's The Contract DLC. He runs a Celebrity Solutions Agency, which one can buy to partner up with him.

Given that there's only one functioning Agency in Los Santos (for each player), perhaps Franklin could expand this business of his in GTA 6 (or in its potential multiplayer) by opening a new branch in Leonida.

4) Revenge for his boat - Michael

The initial moments of GTA 6 trailer 2 feature a boat, similar to Michael's, which was stolen in GTA 5 story mode, just outside Jason's house. This has led to speculations about whether it was Jason or his associate, Brian Heder, behind the robbery.

Rockstar could use this storyline to bring the character back for more action in the series' next entry. It would also make the GTA 5 mission even more fun to replay if Jason and/or Brian are established as the ones who stole Michael's boat.

5) The Final Score - The trio

The actors of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin appeared on a Comic Con Brussels panel recently and were asked by a fan if they would like to return in GTA 6 in a DLC. Michael's actor, Ned Luke, responded by saying that it would be great, and even named the idea for a final heist as "The Final Score".

Jason and Lucia teaming up with GTA 5's lead trio could be one of the biggest collaborations in gaming. Although the chances of that happening seem bleak at the moment, it would be something that Grand Theft Auto fans would absolutely love to see.

