"Sweated...for 8 Hours": GTA 5 star speaks out on a hated mission, shares struggle

GTA 5 is the best-selling Grand Theft Auto installment so far, having sold over a whopping 210 million copies. Rockstar Games released the title back in 2013, and while it is still really fun even today, one cannot deny that fans hate some things about it. The yoga mini-game is a good example of such content, along with the story mission in which it is introduced, "Did Somebody Say Yoga?".

However, it seems not only the Grand Theft Auto community dislikes the mission, but also the actor who starred in it. Replying to a post on X about the mission, Ned Luke, the actor of GTA 5 story mode's protagonist Michael De Santa, described it as "the worst to shoot," saying it took eight hours.

GTA 5 Michael De Santa actor describes yoga mission as the "worst to shoot"

X user @GTAVI_Countdown recently posted an image from the GTA 5 story mode mission "Did Somebody Say Yoga?", calling it the worst mission from the game. Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael De Santa, one of its three lead characters, agreed to the post, stating:

"Hands down the worst to shoot. Sweated my ass off for 8 hours. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

Motion capture is heavily used in video game development, and it often requires the characters' actors, especially the major ones, to perform various scenes. Given Ned Luke's statement, it appears the actor may have had to perform the yoga animations and poses we see in the GTA 5 mission.

He doesn't seem to be a fan of it, and as it turns out, the Grand Theft Auto community isn't exactly fond of the mission or the feature either. Although it adds to the overall level of detail, the mission doesn't contribute much to the gameplay. It is slow and can feel boring.

Thankfully, there are many other fun features in the title. Rockstar has continued to add fresh content to its multiplayer, like the recently released GTA Online Money Fronts update.

