10 best ways to earn GTA Online money (post-Money Fronts)

Players on the lookout for the best ways to earn GTA Online money, especially those who have just joined after the Money Fronts DLC came out, have several options to check out. Most of them require an initial investment, often hefty, whereas few can be utilized absolutely free of cost. Furthermore, a couple of new additions have been made to that list with the said DLC's arrival in June 2025.
For those interested, here are 10 of the best ways to earn GTA Online money after the Money Fronts DLC.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. The entries are arranged in no particular order.
Nightclub, Acid Lab, and other best ways to earn GTA Online money
1) The Cayo Perico Heist
First up on the list of the best ways to earn GTA Online money is The Cayo Perico Heist. It can be played after meeting Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker (at the Diamond Casino) and then buying the Kosatka submarine.
The amount of money you can make from this heist depends on what Primary and Secondary Targets (keep changing) are spawned, but the result is often close to a million dollars.
2) The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid
If you're a beginner and don't have enough to spend on a Kosatka, then the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is perhaps your best option. This campaign unlocks once a character named Vincent Effenburger calls regarding it.
It needs no investment at all and will pay $500,000 every time, with a $250,000 bonus for first-time players.
3) Nightclub
The Nightclub business debuted back in 2018, but still ranks among the best ways to earn GTA Online money. Firstly, it generates passive income based on its Popularity. Completing Nightclub Management Missions at regular intervals helps in increasing or maintaining this parameter at a high level.
Then there is its warehouse for which you must hire Technicians. They will accrue goods from some of your other owned businesses over time, which can be sold for a bit of extra cash.
4) Acid Lab
The Acid Lab is a mobile business, set up at the back of an MTL Brickade 6x6. Selling a full batch can pay over $200,000, but for that, you must resupply it periodically and wait for the product to be manufactured, which can take some hours.
Complete all the First Dose missions to get the GTA Online Acid Lab for $750,000.
5) The Data Leaks
The Data Leaks or the VIP Contract is a part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency business. It unlocks after completing one Security Contract and features some story missions linked to popular rapper Dr. Dre.
Grinding it is one of the best ways to earn GTA Online money as it pays a million dollars every time.
6) Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies
Three Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies are made available with every GTA Online weekly update. They feature some setup missions before the finale, and the vehicles stolen from them can either be sold or salvaged, with both options offering good money.
That said, selling usually rewards more, and completing all three Robberies for a given week can pay close to a million dollars.
7) Auto Shop
Running the Auto Shop is one of the best ways to earn GTA Online money consistently. It offers multiple outlets for generating income, the best of which are Robbery Contracts.
They are like Salvage Yard Robberies in structure and gameplay, and generally pay around $180,000. Then there are Client Jobs, as well as Exotic Exports, that can pay decently, too.
8) Hands On Car Wash
The GTA Online Hands On Car Wash was made purchasable with the Money Fronts DLC. If you own most of the businesses on its passive income list, it can generate around $30,000 every 48 minutes.
It offers active money-making options like legal car wash missions, money laundering missions, and Mr. Faber Work missions as well. The GTA Online Smoke on the Water and Higgins Helitours businesses can also be bought after getting the Hands On Car Wash.

9) Quickiepharm delivery missions
Quickiepharm delivery missions have also debuted with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. While brand new at this point, they are great for beginners, as each successful delivery can pay either $2,500, $5,000, or $7,500.
It requires no investment and doesn't feature any cooldowns between missions, so grinding them can gradually generate a good payout.

10) The Diamond Casino Heist
The final entry on this list of the best ways to earn GTA Online money is The Diamond Casino Heist. It can be set up after buying an Arcade, and it can pay millions of dollars based on the target.
That said, as it needs a minimum of two participants, the final payout will have to be split.
