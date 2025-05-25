This GTA Online Acid Lab guide aims to explain all aspects of this lucrative business. Rockstar Games added it to the online multiplayer title in December 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. The establishment functions pretty much like the Gunrunning Bunker and Biker businesses, and can be quite profitable too. Additionally, it has a very unique element.

Operating the business is pretty straightforward, but beginners could still use a bit of guidance to make the most of it. This GTA Online Acid Lab guide should be able to help them out.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Everything that you need to know

As mentioned, the Acid Lab debuted with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in December 2022. This update introduced six story missions (The First Dose Missions), and completing them all is how one can get an Acid Lab in GTA Online. Here are the missions' names:

First Dose 1: Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2: Designated Driver

First Dose 3: Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4: Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5: Make War Not Love

First Dose 6: Off the Rails

Also read: How to buy an Acid Lab in GTA 5

Head over to the yellow R icon in Sandy Shores after a related call from Nervous Ron to start these DLC missions. Following the first one, the rest of The First Dose missions need to be started from the Freakshop in Los Santos, indicated with a yellow D icon.

You will steal the MTL Brickade 6x6 in the DLC's last mission, and the Acid Lab will be set up in it later on. Yes, contrary to other GTA Online businesses that are set in a particular location, this one is mobile and can be driven around the map in the back of the truck.

After stealing the MTL Brickade 6x6 in Off the Rails, you will have to complete a setup mission. It is pretty simple and involves stealing a few crates from any of the locations marked on the map.

Once this setup mission is complete, head inside the Freakshop and talk to Mutt. He will be standing next to the Brickade 6x6. Go near him and press the prompted button to buy the Acid Lab for $750,000.

That's it, you now have an Acid Lab to run and make money from in GTA Online.

Check out: Best ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Sourcing supplies

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Stand in this marker to enter the lab (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first step towards profiting from this business is getting supplies. This can be done in two ways, the first being stealing supplies through simple resupply missions. They only take a few minutes, and each refills the Supplies bar (visible when inside the lab) to a certain extent.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Stand in this corner in the Acid Lab to start resupply missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also check: GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions

The other option is buying supplies, and this can be done by talking to Mutt inside the Acid Lab. A full batch costs $60,000; so naturally, the cost will vary depending on how many supplies you have at any given moment.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Talk to Mutt in the lab to buy supplies (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note that you can also call Mutt from your in-game mobile phone to either start a resupply mission or buy supplies.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Selling the product

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Stand in this corner in the Acid Lab to start Sell Missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mutt will start manufacturing acid when supplies are available. The progress will be shown in the Product bar, along with how much money you can earn from selling the available amount of acid.

When you are happy with the sale amount, stand at the location shown in the image above and press the prompted button to start a GTA Online Acid Lab Sell Mission.

Completely filling the Product bar can take a few hours and multiple resupplies. A speed boost can also be activated once every 24 hours to increase the production speed for a bit.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Stand near this equipment in the lab to activate the speed boost (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the meantime, you can utilize other businesses and heists to make money in GTA Online.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Sell Missions

You will be assigned one of three Acid Lab Sell Missions upon choosing to sell the product. Here are their names and a bit of context about them:

Stash - Deliver acid to five locations on the map. If a wanted level pops up, get rid of it before delivering acid to the next location.

- Deliver acid to five locations on the map. If a wanted level pops up, get rid of it before delivering acid to the next location. Paper Boy - Throw acid-stashed paper rolls in the baskets at the delivery locations. Each successful delivery unlocks the subsequent location.

- Throw acid-stashed paper rolls in the baskets at the delivery locations. Each successful delivery unlocks the subsequent location. Police Sting - There is only one delivery location, but it will be a police sting. Clear the attained wanted level to reveal the actual delivery location.

It should be noted that all Acid Lab Sell Missions in GTA Online have a 20-minute time limit. Interestingly, regardless of how much product is being sold, there will always be only one sale vehicle, the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C, which is a zippy motorcycle.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Upgrades

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Buy Equipment Upgrades to boost sale value (Image via Rockstar Games)

Installing upgrades can help you make the most out of the Acid Lab in GTA Online. Head inside the Freakshop and talk to Mutt to access the Vehicle Workshop. Select "Customize Acid Lab" and then "Acid Lab Upgrades" to view all the options.

Installing the Equipment Upgrade increases the overall production speed, as well as the sale value. However, it only unlocks after completing 10 Fooligan Jobs. These missions can be started by calling Dax in freemode, and all pay $50,000. Unfortunately, there is a 48-minute cooldown period after each Fooligan Job, so completing 10 can take a while.

You can also install upgrades in the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C sale vehicle to improve its performance, which will be a tad helpful in the Acid Lab Sell Missions.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Payout

The amount of money you can make from this business depends on how much product is being sold. For a general idea, selling the maximum possible quantity, without any upgrades installed, pays somewhere over $200,000. With the Equipment Upgrade installed, you should be able to make a lot of money from the Acid Lab in GTA Online.

A 5% bonus on the overall sale value can be earned by naming your product before starting a Sell Mission. To do this, open the Interaction Menu, click on Service Vehicles > Acid Lab > Product Name. Selling in a Public Session with 20 or more players also pays a High-Demand Value bonus.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: Alternate method to get the business

Those who do not wish to complete The First Dose missions can just buy the MTL Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache and Carry. The Acid Lab will be installed in it, but as the vehicle costs $1,450,000 on the website, those on a tight budget would be better off getting it via the missions.

