GTA 6: 5 side activities that might actually end up in the game

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to see what side activities GTA 6 has in store besides the main story missions. These optional activities, such as bowling, pool, hunting, racing, and more, usually allow players to interact with different parts of the map. While Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything in this regard for its upcoming title, the trailers and screenshots may have teased a couple of them.

Although this is only speculation at this point, let's take a look at five side activities that might actually end up in GTA 6.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Dirt racing and 4 other side activities that might actually end up in GTA 6

1) Basketball

This screenshot might be teasing the inclusion of basketball (Image via Rockstar Games)

Basketball was included as a side activity in 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The execution was simple, yet effective, and many still rue its absence from the series since that entry.

However, one GTA 6 screenshot, showing off a Vice City district, features a bunch of NPCs playing basketball. The image above provides a zoomed-in look at the same, and could be an indication of the sport being a part of the game.

2) Hunting

Armed men walking towards what seems like a deer carcass (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 story mode features hunting as a side activity for Trevor Philips, one of its three playable lead characters. And it looks like Rockstar might be bringing it back in the series' much-anticipated installment in 2026.

A couple of GTA 6 screenshots show NPCs alongside their kills. Some of the images show off hunted alligators in Leonida's Grassrivers region, while one shows two armed men walking towards what looks like a hunted deer at Mount Kalaga National Park.

Additionally, Jason Duval, one of the two GTA 6 protagonists, can be seen fishing in a screenshot.

3) Dirt racing

A glimpse of dirt bike racing at Mount Kalaga National Park (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dirt racing can be pretty exciting, and players may be able to participate in it as a side activity in GTA 6. There are two reasons for this speculation, the first being a screenshot of a dirt bike race somewhere at Mount Kalaga National Park.

The second is a brief segment from the title's first trailer, which came out in December 2023. At the 0:55 mark in the video, we can see vehicles like monster trucks engaged in some sort of activity in the mud. This part of the trailer also has a Thrillbilly Mud Club watermark.

4) Scuba diving

Scuba diving could be one of the side activities in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There seems to be a lot of water around Leonida, especially Vice City. Players will very likely be able to traverse these water bodies via boats, many of which can be seen in the trailers and screenshots.

However, based on the screenshot attached above, they should be able to go under the surface, too. Two scuba divers can be seen here, accompanied by very detailed marine life. Rockstar might even add some underwater secrets, just like it did with GTA 5.

5) Pool

Jason and Cal Hampton at a bar playing pool (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 4 and San Andreas featured pool as a side activity, and the experience from these two titles suggests that it can be fun to play. This is another side activity that might make a comeback in the upcoming title.

Jason can be seen playing pool at a club/bar in a GTA 6 screenshot, and along with him is his friend, Cal Hampton. So, it appears that players may be able to take up this side activity when the game comes out.

