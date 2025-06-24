3 weak GTA 5 endings GTA 6 needs to outdo at all costs

Grand Theft Auto 5’s story was a rollercoaster ride with various ups and downs. While we don’t know GTA 6's story yet, fans expect a better narrative with a remarkable ending. Rockstar Games somewhat fumbled while composing the endings of the 2013 title. While the studio matches the gameplay aspect, its narratives aren't as good as the heists and other missions in the storyline.

Nonetheless, Rockstar Games should focus on making the ending of GTA 6 more dramatic and memorable. This article discusses the three weak endings of GTA 5 and how the developer can make the gameplay better in GTA 6.

3 weak endings in GTA 5 that need to be fixed in GTA 6

1) Kill Trevor Philips

Franklin Clinton killing Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto 5 makes no sense since both characters have no rivalry or conflict between them. The former does this simply because FIB agents gaslight him into it.

Moreover, Trevor Philips plays a major role in the storyline and helps shape the plot. If he hadn’t heard Michael De Santa’s dialogue on the TV, the story would've taken a different turn. In that case, using an unrelated character to kill Trevor is a weak narrative. Sure, we can call it the FIB’s tactic, but the choice is poor in the grand scheme of things.

The GTA 6 story shouldn't have such baseless endings. If the narrative requires killing someone at the end, players should be able to feel it coming while progressing through the game. Moreover, it will be better if we don’t have to kill any protagonists in GTA 6.

2) Kill Michael De Santa

While there is no denying that Michael De Santa is a flawed person at various levels, using Franklin Clinton to kill him is not perfect either. The duo shared a mentor-pupil relationship throughout the Grand Theft Auto 5 storyline, and the latter is suddenly pressured to kill Michael by Devin Weston.

Even though Devin is the main antagonist of the 2013 title, his portrayal itself is weak. He is one of the most forgettable characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. While he manages to influence the protagonists, Devin Weston barely leaves a mark on players’ minds. Therefore, the ending feels forced, and something players have to do because the game says so.

Rockstar Games should make the antagonist of GTA 6 more influential, at least to the same levels as Frank Tenpenny and Catalina from the 3D Universe. Also, if there is a betrayal coming from any of the protagonists, their actions should have better and stronger consequences in the story.

3) Kill Franklin Clinton

The last ending is better compared to the others as it comes with a twist. While the mission asks to kill Franklin Clinton on paper, he kills all the villains instead. However, the ending is too perfect for a game like Grand Theft Auto.

Killing all the antagonists leaves zero considerable threats to the protagonists, who are criminals themselves. After that, the gameplay looks all rainbows and sunshine as the characters get everything they wanted. Thus, it becomes an easy choice for players.

The ending of GTA 6 should include moral choices similar to GTA 4. Players’ choices should also leave some gray areas that compel them to think whether their decision was right or wrong. In short, the ending of the upcoming game should not lack major consequences, and most importantly, be an easy choice.

