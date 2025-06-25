GTA 6 knocked off the top spot on PlayStation Store by Rematch

Shortly after Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2 back on May 6, 2025, the title was made available to wishlist on the PlayStation 5. In fact, it has been holding the top spot on the PlayStation Store's Trending Games list since then. However, it has, notably, been knocked off that spot by a recently released game, Rematch, in one regional iteration of the platform.

For those unaware, Rematch is a third-person 5v5 multiplayer football (or soccer) video game developed by Sloclap. It came out on June 19, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and has garnered quite a bit of interest in the gaming community.

Rematch overtakes GTA 6 on PlayStation Store UK's Trending Games page

The PlayStation Store shows all the Trending Games in your region upon hitting Search. Rockstar Games' upcoming title, which is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, has been at the top in that category ever since it was made available for wishlisting in many regions. However, that is no longer the case in the store's UK version.

Considering that football is certainly one of the biggest sports in the United Kingdom, it isn't surprising that a new and exciting video game based on it has seemingly become really popular. Nevertheless, it is still quite the feat, as GTA 6 is arguably the most anticipated title there has ever been.

Even worldwide, Rematch appears to be getting a lot of interest. The title's developer, Sloclap, recently tweeted about it hitting three million unique players.

GTA 6 might reclaim the top spot in this region again once its release date of May 26, 2026, gets closer, but that remains to be seen. As mentioned, it is arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. Its first trailer has 262 million views on YouTube alone, and the second is already at 122 million. The game was recently made available to wishlist on Xbox Series X|S consoles, which may not seem like a big deal, but fans still seemed pretty excited.

That said, with close to a year left for GTA 6's release, games like Rematch should keep fans entertained until then. GTA enthusiasts can also jump back into Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer for the time being, especially with all the new content added with the recent GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.

