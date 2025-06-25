GTA 6: 5 types of world events that could actually be in the game

Rockstar Games is expected to include plenty of world events in GTA 6. The Grand Theft Auto series, especially the HD universe games, is known for including random events you can find in freeroam. The world events keep the gameplay exciting as you never know what you may encounter outside.

As of now, we don’t know for sure what world events will be in the upcoming game. However, the trailers gave us some decent ideas about them. This article lists five types of world events GTA 6 may include.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 types of world events Rockstar Games may add in GTA 6

1) NPC vehicle rallies

Trending

NPCs may do on-road rallies in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

We may see NPCs occasionally taking part in various rallies in the State of Leonida. The first trailer showed a rally with dirt bikes and quad bikes. An official screenshot also showed a biker gang rallying on the highway. Such activities weren't present in the previous installments of the Grand Theft Auto series.

So, we can expect vehicle rallies to be a thing in the upcoming game. These look different from regular race missions; nonetheless, it will be interesting to see NPCs causing chaos on the roads in rallies.

2) NPCs getting arrested

Cops chasing and arresting criminal NPCs may return in GTA 6. One of the shots of the second trailer showed two cop cars apprehending NPCs on the sidewalk. While these features are already present in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, you can never see cops arresting someone randomly outside scripted moments in the latter game.

However, GTA 6’s open world seems to be more lively with these world events. Players will surely follow the cops to see what they do with the criminals after arresting them.

3) Animal rescue scenes

The State of Leonida is filled with wild animals roaming in urban areas. In the first trailer, there was a scene where an NPC (wearing some sort of animal control uniform) was trying to take out an alligator from a swimming pool. Another scene showed a giant alligator entering a store. While the scenes look hilarious, they may be an indication of world events where NPCs rescue such animals.

Rockstar Games should also make it a side mission in GTA 6 and allow players to rescue animals from various places in Vice City.

4) Rave parties

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos may get to attend various rave parties in GTA 6’s Vice City. The first trailer showed two female singers (possibly Real Dimez) performing in the middle of the road. The second trailer showed the protagonists attending a party in a club. From these, we can assume that parties may be a thing in the upcoming game.

The 3D universe Vice City has nightclubs, and Grand Theft Auto Online allows us to own them. Therefore, Rockstar Games may bring the clubs and parties back in the upcoming game, where the protagonists may get some missions or visit them to spend time.

Also read: 5 things GTA 6 can learn from Death Stranding 2

5) NPCs shooting social media videos

Rockstar may heavily emphasize on in-game social media (Image via Rockstar Games)

Social media is expected to be a crucial part of the GTA 6 gameplay. The first trailer included various social media clips shared by NPCs. We can expect to see random NPCs capturing videos of interesting moments in the open world.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, NPCs sometimes click pictures if you drive a fancy car. The developer may upgrade this in the upcoming game and make the characters shoot social media videos.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More