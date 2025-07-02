GTA 6 Online lobbies of 64-96 players: Rumor explored

GTA 6 Online is expected to have bigger lobbies compared to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. According to a recent rumor, the game may support up to 64 players in a single session. The number is also likely to increase in the future. While these suggestions sound intriguing, Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm them. Therefore, the inclusion of a bigger lobby system remains a rumor for the time being.

This article explores more details about this speculation.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Fans expect Rockstar Games to add bigger lobbies in GTA 6 Online

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online allows up to 30 players in a lobby and two slots as spectators. However, GTA 6 Online is rumored to double the standard capacity and increase it to 64 players at the beginning.

According to speculation, the name of the upcoming multiplayer mode is “GTA6MP.” While there are no official details about this yet, the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 included a clip that appeared to be from the multiplayer mode.

The footage showed that Rockstar Games seemingly added a 32-slot lobby in GTA 6 Online, where 30 slots are reserved for players and the other two are for spectators. However, the developer has yet to introduce the upcoming game’s multiplayer mode officially.

Both trailers showcased story mode gameplay and cutscenes that we will experience when the title releases.

Also read: 5 reasons GTA 6 Online should have all 3D and HD era maps

Rockstar Games is even expected to increase the player capacity to 96 players, three times more than what we have currently.

Another important thing to note is that Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to make a connection between different lobbies and allow players to do certain activities without jumping from one session to another. While this sounds like an ambitious feature, nothing can be said for sure at the moment.

Also read: 7 things we expect to see in GTA 6 Online

Expecting a bigger lobby in GTA 6 Online is not a new thing, as there are many popular games that host a sizable number of players. Grand Theft Auto series fans have been asking for bigger multiplayer lobbies for a long time, and the latest rumor has caught their attention.

While getting bigger player lobbies will certainly be exciting, readers are advised to take the rumor with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games officially confirms it.

