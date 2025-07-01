GTA 6 could bring back a scrapped GTA 5 feature

Rockstar Games might have teased a scrapped GTA 5 feature in the promotional material for GTA 6. One-handed gun firing was teased in the pre-release screenshots of the 2013 title. However, the feature never made it to the final version. The studio has teased something similar in the upcoming game’s trailers and images. Hence, there is a chance that the feature might get added this time.
However, this is mere speculation based on the available footage. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
One-handed shooting could become a reality in GTA 6
The above image was released as a teaser for Grand Theft Auto 5, showing Franklin Clinton holding his gun with just one hand. However, in the game, whether you fire a pistol or a rifle, all three protagonists always use both hands.
The only exception is when you indulge in a drive-by shooting. In such situations, the characters use one hand to fire weapons for obvious reasons.
In the GTA 6 trailers and promotional screenshots, both Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos were seen holding their weapons in one hand while on foot. At the end of the first trailer, you can see both protagonists breaking into a shop and pointing guns using only one of their hands.
From this, we can speculate that Rockstar is planning to introduce one-handed shooting to the GTA 6 final version.
The above image is from the official GTA 6 website. Here, the male protagonist is again seen pointing a gun using one hand. While we have yet to see Jason and Lucia shooting like this, we can assume Rockstar Games has already added it to the gameplay.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to include various changes, and one-handed gun-wielding could be one of them. However, we'll have to wait till the release date to know more.
