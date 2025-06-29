5 reasons GTA 6 Online should have all 3D and HD era maps

The open world of GTA 6 Online is expected to be an immersive one where players can enjoy as they wish. While we don’t know how the map will look yet, Rockstar Games should prioritize fans’ requests over the years. There is no doubt that the new map will be bigger than the current one. However, the multiplayer game should also include all 3D and HD universe maps as a bonus feature.

We list five reasons why GTA 6 Online should have both 3D and HD era game maps.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why adding 3D and HD era maps to GTA 6 Online could be a good idea

1) To increase the game’s lifespan

New maps could keep the game fresh (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online has been running for over a decade, and we expect a similar lifespan for GTA 6 Online. However, one of the biggest complaints in the current multiplayer game is that Rockstar has not expanded the map. To get rid of this issue, the studio should consider adding 3D and HD era maps in the upcoming version.

The maps should be added with DLC updates at regular intervals. This will surely keep players engaged in the game for longer durations in the future. Moreover, changing maps will also prevent the game from getting boring.

2) Immersive open world exploration

Having all 3D and HD era maps in GTA 6 Online will make the open world more immersive. Rockstar Games should allow players to travel between the maps so that they don’t feel landlocked to a single island. Considering that all Grand Theft Auto series maps are islands, each one should be far away from the others.

Traveling between them should only be possible through air and waterways. This will compel players to explore each corner of the open world in GTA 6 Online.

Also read: 5 big improvements in Death Stranding 2 that GTA 6 should learn from

3) To introduce old maps to new players

There is no doubt that the release of GTA 6 Online will attract many new players to the game. While Grand Theft Auto 5 is fairly popular within the gaming community, its predecessors are not that much. Moreover, the availability is also an issue, especially on consoles.

Adding all 3D and HD era maps to the next multiplayer game will introduce new fans to the old works of Rockstar Games. The older maps should be added with all classic details preserved.

Also read: 5 bold reasons GTA 6 could be Rockstar’s biggest hit ever

4) Can be used for specific game modes

If Rockstar Games doesn’t want the 3D and HD era maps to be openly accessible, then it should add them as part of various game modes. For example, the map of GTA San Andreas can be used for turf wars, and the map of Grand Theft Auto 4 can be used for urban deathmatches.

The developer currently uses the map of Cayo Perico and North Yankton for similar purposes in GTA 5 Online. The practice should be continued in GTA 6 Online with all 3D and HD era maps.

5) To unite the GTA universe

Rockstar should consider uniting the GTA universe physically (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto universe has a rich history. The games have some Easter eggs and references to other games; Rockstar should consider uniting them physically in GTA 6 Online. This way, the entire series will feel like a part of the same world.

Currently, the 2D, 3D, and HD universe barriers are keeping the games separated in their respective eras. However, including all maps in a single game will remove those barriers and unite the entire GTA universe.

