5 big improvements in Death Stranding 2 that GTA 6 should learn from

Death Stranding 2 introduced a bunch of improvements over its predecessor, and Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 should take some inspiration from it. The Grand Theft Auto player base is eager to know how the upcoming title improves upon the current title, which is still very popular among new-age gamers. We expect mind-boggling features and advancements, considering there is a gap of over a decade between both games.

This article lists five big improvements in Death Stranding 2, similar to which should be there in GTA 6 as well.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Death Stranding 2 improvements that Rockstar should take inspiration from for GTA 6

1) Improved weather

The GTA 6 gameplay should have newer weather patterns (Image via Rockstar Games)

Death Stranding 2 has some extreme weather patterns, and they also look very realistic. Rockstar Games should also consider adding new extreme weather patterns in the upcoming game. Dust storms, fog, lightning, strong winds, etc., should occasionally occur in the State of Leonida.

NPCs and the playable characters should also react properly to these world events in GTA 6. Snow in story mode is one of the most requested things for ages. Even though snow is not common in real-life Miami, Rockstar Games should consider adding a snow season in the upcoming game to please fans.

2) Footwear should impact movements

In Death Stranding 2, the condition of the footwear impacts how the character walks or runs. A similar feature should be added in GTA 6 as well. Till now, the Grand Theft Auto series only allows you to customize the protagonist’s footwear. However, it is a visual change that does not impact your movement.

In the upcoming game, we want to see Jason and Lucia’s movements affected by what they wear. For example, while being barefoot or wearing flip-flops, they should not be able to move fast or run. Similarly, the characters should be able to move more efficiently (than normal) while wearing running and hiking shoes.

Also read: Death Stranding 2’s graphics likened to GTA 6 trailer

3) Great visuals with standard settings

Expand Tweet

Gaming fans are widely praising Death Stranding 2 for its impressive visuals that provide a cinematic experience. However, one interesting thing to note is that Kojima Productions did not use any advanced settings such as ray tracing, global illumination, etc., in its latest game.

Rockstar Games should take some inspiration from it and make GTA 6’s final version look beautiful with standard settings as well. The studio already did a similar thing in 2013, as GTA 5’s visuals were top-notch for its time. The upcoming gameplay should also aim for a similar visual experience.

4) Water cleaning stains

Expand Tweet

In Death Stranding 2, if your character gets dirty, you can clean them by submerging them in the water. A similar effect is also available in Grand Theft Auto 5, where the protagonists’ clothes get wet in water, and vehicles get cleaned after a car wash.

However, Rockstar Games should modernize this feature in GTA 6 and add cleaning effects from water. Jason and Lucia should gradually get dirty while staying outside for too long, and they should be able to clean themselves using water. Blood stains on the clothes should also get lighter upon contact with water.

5) Sun affecting the skin

Rockstar should improve the sweating mechanics (Image via Rockstar Games)

In Death Standing 2, you can get sunburns for staying in the sun for too long. The Grand Theft Auto characters also sweat in hot weather. However, Rockstar should add more effects to make GTA 6 more immersive. Jason and Lucia should get temporary rashes, sunburns, and other skin infections from long sun exposure.

Leonida is already described as a sunny place. Therefore, the sweating mechanism should be improved to showcase the effects of the weather.

