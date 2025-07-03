5 GTA Online mistakes that Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto community expects the GTA 6 gameplay to be better than what we’ve experienced till now. While Rockstar Games should aim for adding new things, the past mistakes should also be rectified in the upcoming installment. Despite its popularity, the GTA Online gameplay includes various vexing elements that we don’t want to see in the next installment.
We’ve listed five mistakes in Grand Theft Auto Online that Rockstar Games should avoid repeating in GTA 6.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 mistakes in GTA Online that should not be in the GTA 6 gameplay
1) Not being solo-friendly from the beginning
While Rockstar Games made the GTA Online experience very much solo-friendly now, many of the older gameplay elements still require the involvement of two or more players. As a result, players who prefer playing alone often avoid such missions or activities. This mistake should not be repeated in GTA 6 at any cost.
Since a majority of Grand Theft Auto fans prefer playing alone, the upcoming game should cater to this need from the very beginning. There should be solo-friendly missions, heists, and other activities that do not necessarily require multiple players.
2) NPCs having sharpshooting skills
One of the biggest complaints in GTA Online is that the NPCs have extraordinary abilities to kill you instantly, from far away, with only basic shooting weapons. They are literal aimbots that can hit you with bullets even when you’re moving on a freeway at high speeds or flying in the air.
Rockstar Games should scale this down a bit and make the NPCs’ gunplay skills more believable in GTA 6. Most importantly, regular enemies, such as gang members and henchmen, should not have the same aiming skills as cops and the military.
3) Too many loading screens
The GTA Online gameplay has way too many loading screens for our liking. The gameplay experience should be smooth, where players feel a sense of continuity. However, in the current multiplayer game, even simple things like entering or exiting a building, assigning tasks to NPCs, or starting a small activity trigger loading screens.
The GTA 6 final version should have lesser number of loading screens to keep the experience smooth. The developer should also work on the load times and keep them as low as possible.
4) Severely imbalanced economy
Rockstar Games should not continue the GTA Online economy style in GTA 6. The current game’s economy is severely bad, and it makes life difficult for players with a low bank balance. The price tags in the upcoming game should be like Grand Theft Auto 5 - low and reasonable.
The developer should also control how much players can earn and how much they can spend. Having a fat bank balance and nothing to spend on will also ruin the experience. Therefore, the GTA 6 gameplay should set up its economy carefully.
5) Not having dedicated servers
GTA Online frequently faces security-related issues due to the lack of dedicated servers. While the problems are more common on PC, console users have faced a few unpleasant experiences. Therefore, dedicated servers are a must-have thing in GTA 6 for both players’ safety and Rockstar’s reputation.
A significant majority of the gaming community is expected to play Grand Theft Auto 6 when it drops. Therefore, the developer should not leave any scope for exploitation.
