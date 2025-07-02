10 fan-requested features for GTA 6 that Rockstar can't afford to ignore

Grand Theft Auto fans expect Rockstar Games to add plenty of features to GTA 6. Considering the long gap between GTA 5 and the upcoming title, the developer should consider making fan requests a priority. While not all suggestions can be added to the game, most of them are reasonable.

We’ve listed 10 fan-requested features for GTA 6 that Rockstar should not ignore.

10 features fans want in the GTA 6 gameplay

1) Crossplay option

Crossplay in GTA 6 is a popular demand that Rockstar should consider, at least for the consoles. While crossplay with PC could be a risky affair, the game is supposed to be released on consoles first. Hence, the developer should allow different console users to play together.

2) Real-time news

Expand Tweet

Fans want news channels to cover what they do in the GTA 6 map. While GTA 5 has this feature, it is limited to certain missions. Rockstar should make news channels cover players if they create havoc in freeroam.

3) No unrealistic vehicles

Expand Tweet

Many want the GTA 6 gameplay to be free of unrealistic vehicles such as the Oppressor bikes and other flying cars. These vehicles are among the most despised things in GTA Online, and Rockstar should consider making the new gameplay down-to-earth with little to no futuristic elements.

4) Plenty of interiors

Fans want to explore the new map internally (Image via X)

Internal map exploitation is one of the most long-standing requests for GTA 6. To improve the open world experience, Rockstar should make most (if not all) buildings enterable. The buildings on the map should serve some purpose rather than being mere decorative props.

5) Dynamic weather

The weather needs a major overhaul (Image via X)

Dynamic weather will help the game feel more realistic and make roaming and sightseeing more enjoyable. To ensure this happens, Rockstar should increase the number of weather patterns and make them random and unpredictable.

6) NPCs as teammates

Rockstar should make the solo experience more enjoyable (Image via X)

While Rockstar is seemingly making GTA Online more solo-friendly, it should also add an option to hire NPCs as teammates in GTA 6 Online lobbies. This will not only cater to the solo players but also make the mission experience more unique.

7) No aimbot NPCs

NPCs should have reasonable aiming (Image via X)

Rockstar should re-code the shooting skills of NPCs in GTA 6. Even the regular NPCs in GTA 5 Online have extraordinary precision. The upcoming gameplay should be enjoyable, and players should not have to stress over NPC enemies killing them with sniper accuracy.

8) Learn new fighting skills

Grand Theft Auto 6 should have upgradable skills (Image via X)

Many want Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos to acquire new skills as the game progresses. Rockstar should give the same importance to melee fighting and gunfights to allow the characters to learn new movements in gyms and fight clubs. The game should also contain combo movements that deal more damage when performed accurately.

9) Safehouse customization

Customized houses can provide a more personal gaming experience (Image via X)

Many players want to customize the houses that Jason and Lucia live in. Rockstar should allow players to buy new furniture, appliances, and other decorative items. As of now, the GTA games only allow you to acquire new safehouses.

10) Singleplayer expansions

Rockstar should not avoid story mode DLCs in Grand Theft Auto 6 (image via X)

Singleplayer expansions have been one of the most-requested GTA features for years. While GTA 5 may not get an expansion, Rockstar should not ignore the request for GTA 6. The upcoming game should get a few story expansions after its release. Each DLC should also focus on expanding the map.

